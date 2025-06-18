Why did Avenue Supermarts, operator of DMart, shares jumped 4% today?

Avenue Supermarts, operating under the brand name DMart, share price rose 3.5 per cent in trade on Wednesday, June 18, 2025, logging an intraday high at ₹4,203.55 per share on BSE. At 10:35 AM, Avenue Supermarts shares were trading 3.35 per cent higher at ₹4,194 per share on the BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.07 per cent at 81,523.65. The company's market capitalisation stood at ₹2,73,161.47 crore. Its 52-week high was at ₹5,484 per share and 52-week low was at ₹3,337.1 per share.
What led to a rally in Avenue Supermarts (DMart) shares?
The northward movement in Avenue Supermarts shares came after the company informed investors, after market hours on Tuesday, that its has opened a new store at Ratan Mall, Agra. The total number of stores as of date now stands at 421.
In Q4, Avenue Supermarts consolidated net profit fell 2.2 per cent to ₹551 crore due to lower operating margins.
The company, which runs DMart chain of supermarkets and hypermarkets, recorded a 16.8 per cent increase in its total revenue to ₹14,872 crore from ₹12,727 crore in the year-ago period.
Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) in the quarter ended March stood at ₹955 crore, as compared to ₹944 crore in the corresponding quarter of last year. Ebitda margin stood at 6.4 per cent in Q4FY25 as compared to 7.4 per cent in Q4FY24. In FY25, its total revenue stood at ₹59,358 crore, as compared to ₹50,789 crore in FY24.
Global brokerage Morgan Stanley has maintained an 'Underweight' rating with a target of ₹3,260 per share, as per Bloomberg. Meanwhile Axis Capital has a 'Buy' call on the stock with a target of ₹4,700 per share. Check Aten Papers & Foam IPO allotment status
About Avenue Supermarts (DMart)
DMart is a national supermarket chain that offers customers a range of home and personal products under one roof. The company offers a wide range of products with a focus on foods, non-foods (FMCG) and general Merchandise and Apparel product categories. The company offers its products under various categories, such as grocery and staples, dairy and frozen, fruits and vegetables, home and personal care, bed and bath, crockery, footwear, toys and games, kids’ apparel, apparel for men & women and daily essentials.