Wednesday, June 18, 2025 | 10:55 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Last day! Samay Project IPO closes today; subscription rises 2x, GMP nil

Last day! Samay Project IPO closes today; subscription rises 2x, GMP nil

Samay Project Services IPO Day 3 subscription status: The SME issue has received bids for 65,08,000 shares against 31,20,000 shares on offer

IPO

Samay Project Services has set the price band in the range of ₹32 to ₹34 per equity share

SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 18 2025 | 10:54 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Samay Project Services IPO Day 3 subscription status: The three-day subscription window to subscribe the initial public offering (IPO) of the Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) services company, Samay Project Services, is scheduled to close today, June 18, 2025. The SME offering, which opened for bidding on Monday, June 16, has received a muted response from investors so far.
 
According to the National Stock Exchange (NSE) data as of 10:30 AM on Wednesday, Samay Project Services has received bids for 65,08,000 shares against 31,20,000 shares on offer, resulting in oversubscription of around 2 times.  
 

Samay Project Services IPO details

The SME public issue comprises a fresh issue of 4.09 million equity shares to raise ₹13.91 crore. There is no offer for sale (OFS) component. After the closing of subscription, the basis of allotment of shares is expected to be finalised on Thursday, June 19, 2025. Shares of Samay Project Services are scheduled to list on the NSE SME platform on Monday, June 23, 2025. 
 
The company has set the price band in the range of ₹32 to ₹34, with the lot size at 4,000 equity shares. A retail investor would need a minimum investment amount of ₹1,36,000 to bid for at least one lot. For high net-worth individuals, minimum investment amount required is ₹2,72,000 for two lots.

Also Read

Eppeltone Engineers IPO gmp

Eppleton Engineers IPO Day 2 update: Subscription surpasses 14x; GMP up 50%

Aten Papers & Foam IPO allotment

Aten Papers & Foam IPO allotment today; check status, GMP, listing date

IPO

Patil Automation IPO Day 2 update: Fully subscribed, GMP hits 20%

IPO, Initial public offerings

Samay Project IPO Day 2 update; check subscription status, GMP, key dates

Eppeltone Engineers IPO

Eppeltone Engineers IPO Day 1 update: subscription rises 4x; GMP up 49%

 
Bigshare Services is the registrar of the issue. Smart Horizon Capital Advisors is the sole-book running lead manager. 

Samay Project Services IPO objective

According to the red herring prospectus, the company intends to use the net issue proceeds for funding its working capital requirements and general corporate purposes.

Samay Project Services IPO GMP

The unlisted shares of Samay Project Services were trading flat at ₹34, the upper price band, according to the sources tracking unofficial markets 

About Samay Project Services

Established in 2001, Samay Project Services is primarily engaged in engineering, procurement, and services (EPC) services. It specializes in design, engineering, supply, fabrication, erection and commissioning of balance of plant (BOP) systems in various industries. It is involved in EPC projects which consists of Piping System, Tanks and vessels and fabricated structures; and fire protection and detection systems/firefighting systems.

More From This Section

stock market trading

EMS share price pops 2% on emerging lowest bidder for project worth ₹184 cr

PremiumMarket, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

This Adani-group stock flags BIG bullish signal; can it double from here?

PremiumBSE, NSE, Stock Market, Market

BSE: Analysts cautious as derivatives expiry swap puts earnings at risk

BSE

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty flat; Smallcaps gain; IndusInd up 5%, Hindustan Zinc down 6%

Bharat Forge

Bharat Forge rises 2% on inking MoU with French company Turgis Gaillard

Topics : Stock Market SME IPOs IPOs Markets NSE SME platform NSE Emerge

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 18 2025 | 10:44 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayArisinfra Solutions IPOLatest News LIVEOswal Pumps IPODividend TodayGlobe Civil Projects IPOMonolithisch India IPO Allotment StatusUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon