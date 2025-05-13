Tuesday, May 13, 2025 | 11:23 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Why did Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences share rise 3% on May 13?

Why did Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences share rise 3% on May 13?

SI Reporter New Delhi
Last Updated : May 13 2025 | 11:21 AM IST

KIMS share price: Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) shares rose up to 2.61 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹670 per share on Tuesday, May 13, 2025. 
 
However, at 10:51 AM, KIMS shares were off day’s high, and were trading merely 0.47 per cent higher at ₹655.95 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.80 per cent lower at 81,768.43 level.  Read Stock Market Updates Today LIVE
 

What drove KIMS share price higher?

 
KIMS shares price rose after the company posted a healthy March quarter of financial year 2025 (Q4FY25) results. 
 
KIMS profit after tax (PAT) zoomed 47.2 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹106 crore in Q4FY25, as against ₹72 crore in Q4FY24. The company had posted a profit of ₹93 crore in the previous quarter of the same financial year (Q3FY25).
 
 
Its total revenue came in at ₹801 crore, reflecting a growth of 25.7 per cent Y-o-Y and 1.4 per cent Q-o-Q.

At the operating front, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) grew 24.4 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹203 crore in Q4FY25. Ebitda margin squeezed marginally (20 bps) to 25.3 per cent in Q4FY25, as against 25.5 per cent in Q4FY24.  ALSO READ | India Glycols hits new high, stock zooms 63% from April low; here's why
 
Dr. B Bhaskar Rao, CMD, KIMS Hospitals, said, “FY25 has been an excellent year on multiple fronts for us. We added new units across geographies including newer ones like Kerala. Our mission to provide affordable and accessible quality healthcare is finding resonance and acceptance across stakeholders. We have commenced operations at Thane in April, 2025 and we will be opening 2 units in Bangalore in H1 FY26.”
 

About KIMS Hospitals

 
KIMS Hospitals is one of the largest corporate healthcare groups in India, with a strong presence across Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Kerala. 
 
With a network of 19 hospitals and more than 5,500 beds, KIMS is committed to providing high-quality, affordable healthcare through a multi-disciplinary and integrated approach. 
 
In Telangana, KIMS’ hospitals are located in Secunderabad, Kondapur, Gachibowli, and Begumpet. Andhra Pradesh is served by its facilities in Nellore, Rajahmundry, Srikakulam, Ongole, Vizag (two units), Anantapur, Guntur, and Kurnool. In Maharashtra, KIMS operates hospitals in Nagpur, Nashik, Thane, and Sangli. The company also has a growing presence in Kerala, with hospitals in Kannur and Kollam.
 
KIMS Hospitals offers a comprehensive range of services across 25 specialties. These include cardiac sciences, oncology, neurosciences, gastric sciences, orthopaedics, organ transplantation, renal sciences, and mother & child care. 

First Published: May 13 2025 | 11:07 AM IST

