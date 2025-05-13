Tuesday, May 13, 2025 | 10:56 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / TD Power Systems share price rises 4% as Q4 profit skyrockets 93% YoY

TD Power Systems share price rises 4% as Q4 profit skyrockets 93% YoY

TD Power Systems shares rose after the company posted a healthy set of numbers in the fourth quarter of financial year 2025 (Q4FY25).

market, stocks, buy, sell, stock calls, stock market trading, stock market

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 13 2025 | 10:51 AM IST

Listen to This Article

TD Power Systems share price: TD Power Systems shares were in demand on Tuesday, May 13, 2025, with the scrip popping up to 3.71 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 441 per share. 
 
At 10:23 AM, TD Power Systems shares were off day’s high, and were trading 1.81 per cent higher at Rs 432.90. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.85 per cent lower at 81,729.33 level.  Follow Stock Market Crash LIVE Updates Today
 

What triggered the uptick in TD Power Systems share price?

 
TD Power Systems shares rose after the company posted a healthy set of numbers in the fourth quarter of financial year 2025 (Q4FY25).
 
 
TD Power Systems’ consolidated profit after tax (PAT) grew 93 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 52.6 crore in Q4FY25, from Rs 27.3 crore in Q4FY24. 
 
Its revenue from operations jumped 32 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 348.2 crore, from Rs 263.8 crore a year ago.

Also Read

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

JM Financial shares jump 10% on posting 390% rise in PAT YoY; Details

SRF

SRF shares fall 3% despite strong Q4 results; check key numbers here

paytm

Here's why Paytm share price slipped 5% in trade on May 13; details here

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market

Kfin Tech tumbles as 10% stake change hands; Here's the likely seller

stock market, market, stock brokers

Ashish Kacholia portfolio stock zooms 34% in 2 days on strong Q4 results

 
At the operating level, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) climbed 69 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 73.6 crore, from Rs 43.4 crore in Q4FY24. Subsequently, Ebitda margin expanded 430 basis points (bps) to 20.7 per cent in Q4FY25, from 16.4 per cent in Q4FY24.   ALSO READ | JM Financial shares jump 10% on posting 390% rise in PAT YoY; Details
 
The company’s order inflow grew 43 per cent annually to Rs 413.4 crore in Q4FY25, from Rs 289.7 crore a year ago.
 

TD Power Systems dividend

 
TD Power Systems board also recommended a final dividend of Rs 0.65 per equity share of face value of Rs 2 each for the financial year ended March 31, 2025. 
 
The said dividend, if declared at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the company, will be paid within 30 days from the date of AGM.   ALSO READ | SRF shares fall 3% despite strong Q4 results; check key numbers here
 

About TD Power Systems

 
TD Power Systems specialises in the manufacturing of AC generators and electric motors, serving a broad spectrum of power generation and industrial applications. 
 
Its product portfolio includes generators designed for steam, gas, hydro, and wind turbines, as well as for diesel and gas engines. 
 
Additionally, TD Power Systems produces a variety of electric motors, including induction, traction, and synchronous types. The company supports diverse sectors, with solutions tailored for renewable and thermal energy, along with a wide range of industrial uses.

More From This Section

stock markets

Stock Market Crash LIVE: Sensex falls 1000 pts to 81,450; Nifty at 24,670; IT, financials drag

Rain, Bengaluru Rains, Swiggy

Why are Swiggy shares under pressure today? Stock hits all time low

Virtual Galaxy Infotech IPO

Virtual Galaxy Infotech IPO Day 3 update: Subscription crosses 4x, GMP 56%

Sensex, Nifty, Market

Nifty can zoom 900 pts form here to hit 25,800; details here

dividend stocks

Dividend, rights issue: Foseco India, 2 others to trade ex-date on May 14

Topics : Buzzing stocks BSE NSE NSE Nifty50 benchmark index Indian stock exchanges Indian stock markets Markets Sensex Nifty Share price share market TD Power Systems Indian equities Indian equity markets BSE Sensex Nifty50

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 13 2025 | 10:42 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayPVR Inox Q4 Results 2025Delhi Weather TodayGold-Silver Price TodayDividend Stocks TodayInvestment Strategy in current marketsQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon