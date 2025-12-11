Thursday, December 11, 2025 | 11:29 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Gold returns trump equities, real estate over a 20-year period: Report

Gold returns trump equities, real estate over a 20-year period: Report

Over a shorter duration of 5-years, the CAGR return from gold was even better at 23.2 per cent as compared to 16.5 per cent for Indian equities and 19.6 per cent for US equities, FundsIndia said.

Investment returns

Investment returns

Puneet Wadhwa New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Dec 11 2025 | 11:26 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Investment in gold trumped most asset classes in term of compounded annualised returns over the long-term, suggests a note by FundsIndia. 
 
While Indian equities gave a compounded annual return of 13.5 per cent in 20 years (as measured by Nifty 50 total return index, or TRI), gold (in rupee terms) surged 15 per cent during this period. 
 
Real estate with a CAGR of 7.8 per cent and debt at 7.6 per cent were at the bottom of this pyramid, according to the FundsIndia study.
 
Return from Indian equities (in rupee terms) at 13.5 per cent over 20 years was lower than the 14.8 per cent CAGR return given by the US equities as measured by S&P 500 TRI in rupee terms, data shows.
 
 
Return from real estate, meanwhile, the note said, were calculated based on NHB Residex (returns for the period December 2002 to December 2008 are considered for 5 cities, for 15 cities post December 2008 till September 2025), and are updated till September 2025. 

Also Read

Gold ETF

Gold outperformed everything in 2025: What investors should expect in 2026

India Inc

Muted FY26 to fuel strong FY27 sales, profit rebound for India Inc: CLSA

Gold

Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,30,320; silver up ₹100, trading at ₹1,99,100

Stock market nifty Sensex

Bulls can take Nifty 24% higher to 32,032 levels by Dec 2026: Kotak Sec

Kaynes Technology stock cracked 9% in Wednesday's intra-day trade.

Kaynes Tech stock falls 9% on heavy volumes despite company's clarification

 
The demand for gold, explains G Chokkalingam, founder and head of research at Equinomics Research, has been led by central bank buying across the globe, which kept prices on an upward trajectory. 
 
“That apart, gold’s safe-haven appeal never dulled for the retail investors in the last few years amid aggressive central bank policies, geopolitical concerns, rupee depreciation and steep equity valuations,” he said.
 
Over a shorter duration of 5-years, the CAGR return from gold was even better at 23.2 per cent as compared to 16.5 per cent for Indian equities and 19.6 per cent for US equities, FundsIndia report suggests.
 
Despite the stellar returns, experts see more headroom for gold prices in the year ahead, which they believe will be led by firm demand amid safe-haven buying as geopolitical risks take center-stage. 
 
 
 
The other factors driving gold price upwards, they believe, include challenges in mining, limiting production and ultimately affecting supply when demand remains high. 
 
“It’s predicted that by the end of 2026, gold could rise to $5,000 per troy ounce. Global central banks are expected to maintain their gold buying momentum, which will be key to gold hitting that $5,000 value mark. Gold will continue to see significant rise, especially if current inflation and uncertainty trends persist,” said Rick Kanda, Managing Director at UK-based The Gold Bullion Company .
 
Mid, smallcaps outperform
 
With the equity segment back home, the 20-year CAGR return from the mid-and small-caps at 16.5 per cent (Nifty Midcap 150 TRI) and 14.3 per cent (Nifty Smallcap 250 TRI), respectively was higher than the 13.8 per cent for large-caps (Nifty 100 TRI), FundsIndia report said.
 
There has been a structural change in the last 10 years in how and where Indian retail investors put in their money, Chokkalingam said, with most preferring the mid-and small-cap segments to make a quick buck.  
 
“The retail investor base 10 years ago was around 6 – 6.5 crore, which has swelled to over 20 crore now. Most investors invest in the small-and mid-cap universe in order to make quick money. That said, the economic growth over the years has also helped companies in these two segments score over their large-cap peers, which translated into superior market returns for the small-and midcaps,” Chokkalingam added.

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE Updates

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex rises 150pts, Nifty above 25,800; SMIDs in green; India VIX up 3%

HCC, Hindustan Construction Company

HCC shares jump 5% on executing ₹3,364-cr corporate guarantee to its unit

Swiggy share

Swiggy share price rises 3% amid large trade; check all details here

Prestige Estates Projects share price

Prestige Estates rises 2% as unit acquires stake in Bharatnagar Buildcon

Death Cross Alert: Dixon Technologies, ITC Hotels.

Dixon, ITC Hotels 'Death Cross' alert: Stocks down upto 32% from 2025 highs

Topics : Market Lens Gold market Gold Prices Equity investment stock market investing US equities Indian stock market Inflation pressure Nifty Midcap 100 Midcap smallcap stocks

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 11 2025 | 11:26 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold-Silver Price TodayCorona Remedies IPO AllotmentWakefit Innovations IPO Allotment Digital Ad FraudGold 2026 OutlookSBI Card's New Lounge RulesPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon