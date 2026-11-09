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Home / Markets / News / Why FPIs turned aggressive buyers in November? Choice Wealth explains

Why FPIs turned aggressive buyers in November? Choice Wealth explains

Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) net bought stocks worth ₹38,971 crore in the first week of November as against net sales of ₹34,843 crore in October, flags analyst at Choice Wealth.

FPIs net bought shares worth ₹38,971 crore in the first week of November as against net sales of stocks to the tune of ₹34,843 crore in October.

FPIs net bought shares worth ₹38,971 crore in the first week of November as against net sales of stocks to the tune of ₹34,843 crore in October.

Rex Cano Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 09 2026 | 8:36 AM IST

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After weeks of selling, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) registered their biggest week of net purchases of shares for the week ended November 6, shows data. According to Choice Wealth note on FPI flows, foreign investors net bought shares worth ₹38,971 crore in the first week of November. The total purchases kind-off erased net sales worth ₹34,843 crore in October 2026. According to the National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL), FPIs thus far in 2026 have net sold stocks to the tune of ₹2.56 lakh crore in the Indian markets. As per the provisional NSE data, FPIs recorded their biggest net purchases in a single-day in nearly six years last Thursday. 

Why did FPIs turn aggressive buyers?

 Dheeraj Gaur, Chief Investment Strategy Officer at Choice Wealth flags three distinct news points as the key trigger for FPIs to turn aggressive buyers: the US midterm election results, the slump in oil prices, and the AI wobble. Gaur believes that the US midterm results raised the odds of a de-escalation in the US–Iran conflict. This also triggered a sharp 13 per cent dip in Brent oil prices (the steepest weekly fall since the start of Covid). "Cheaper oil is the single biggest relief for India's inflation, current account and the Rupee. The Indian currency strengthened to about ₹93.90 per dollar from around ₹95.4 a week ago," explains Gaur. The analyst, however, cautions that oil is lower but still near the $100-mark, and any hiccup in Iran talks could reverse it. That apart, the analyst says that global funds have been rotating out of AI-linked names into markets like India, which has little AI exposure. Adding that the Indian market simply looked cheap after a poor year, with earnings holding up. Gaur points out that the 10-year US Treasury yield remained below 5 per cent, and the odds of a December Fed rate hike moved back to roughly 70–80 per cent following Friday's stronger-than-expected US payrolls data.  ALSO READ: Stock Market LIVE Updates | Stocks to watch today In the week ahead, markets are likely to take cues from the US CPI print, the oil & rupee movement, US Federal speak and Q2 results, the analyst said. Disclaimer: Views and outlook in this report belong to the brokerages and analysts cited. They do not reflect the views of Business Standard. Readers are advised to exercise discretion. 
 

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First Published: Nov 09 2026 | 8:23 AM IST