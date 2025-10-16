Thursday, October 16, 2025 | 10:38 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Oberoi Realty shares soar 6% as Q2 profit jumps 30% YoY; details here

Oberoi Realty share price rose after it reported a 29 per cent Y-o-Y rise in net profit for Q2 FY26 to ₹760.3 crore

3 min read Last Updated : Oct 16 2025 | 10:18 AM IST

Shares of Oberoi Realty Ltd. rose nearly 6 per cent on Thursday after its profit rose nearly 30 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) in the second quarter of the current financial year (Q2FY26). 
 
The real estate developer's stock rose as much as 5.9 per cent during the day to ₹1,695.7 per share, the biggest intraday rise since June 6 this year. The stock pared gains to trade 4.1 per cent higher at ₹1,669.2 apiece, compared to a 0.49 per cent advance in Nifty 50 as of 09:55 AM. 
 
Shares of the company rose to the highest level since September 22 this year. The counter has fallen nearly 27 per cent so far this year, compared to a 7.6 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty50 index. Oberoi Realty has a total market capitalisation of ₹60,637.95 crore.  ALSO READ: Q2 results today
 

Oberoi Realty Q2 results 

The Mumbai-based premium real estate reported a 29 per cent Y-o-Y rise in net profit for the second quarter ended September of FY26 to ₹760.3 crore, compared with ₹589.44 crore in Q2 FY25. The profit surpassed the Bloomberg analysts’ estimate of ₹613.8 crore.
 
The company’s revenue from operations during Q2 FY26 stood at ₹1,779.04 crore, up 34.8 per cent Y-o-Y, also exceeding the estimate of ₹1,461 crore. Sequentially, the company’s revenue jumped 80 per cent, while profit increased 80.5 per cent.

In the first half of FY26 (April–September 2025), the company’s revenue grew 1.52 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹2,766.59 crore, while profit rose marginally by 0.64 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹1,181.51 crore, against ₹1,173.95 crore in H1 FY25.
 
During the quarter, Oberoi Realty did not launch any new projects. For FY26, the management has outlined plans to launch one tower in Borivali, two towers at Forestville (Thane), and projects at Peddar Road and Gurugram, with potential launches at Adarsh Nagar, Worli, and Tardeo, according to analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services.
 
"We delivered a robust performance this quarter, driven by strong sustenance sales and consistent growth across our commercial and retail portfolios," Vikas Oberoi, chairman and managing director at Oberoi Realty, said. "Our integrated developments continue to demonstrate strong absorption, reflecting customer confidence in our product quality, design sensibility, and timely delivery."
 
"As we move into the festive quarter, we expect sustained growth across segments. Our focus remains on strategic execution, operational excellence, and creating enduring value for all stakeholders," Vikas Oberoi said. 
 
The board of directors declared a second interim dividend for FY26 at Rs 2 per equity share, representing 20 per cent of the face value of ₹10 per share.

First Published: Oct 16 2025 | 10:18 AM IST

