Friday, June 20, 2025 | 12:19 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / This smallcap stock rallies 6% as board to consider fundraising on June 24

This smallcap stock rallies 6% as board to consider fundraising on June 24

Astec LifeSciences shares rose after it announced a board meeting on June 24 to consider fund raising via equity or other securities, including a rights issue.

Premium valuations for specialty chemicals to sustain on multiple tailwinds

Established in 1994, Astec LifeSciences (Astec) is engaged in the production of agrochemical active ingredients (technicals), bulk formulations, and intermediate products.

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 20 2025 | 12:16 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Astec LifeSciences share price: Chemical manufacturing company Astec LifeSciences shares zoomed up to 5.94 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹784.65 per share on Friday, June 20, 2025. 
 
By 11:40 AM, Astec LifeSciences shares were off day’s high, but continued to trade 2.30 per cent higher at ₹757.70. In comparison, BSE Sensex was up 0.88 per cent at 82,081.23 levels.  Catch Stock Market LIVE Updates Today

Why did Astec LifeSciences share price jump in trade today?

 
Astec LifeSciences shares rose after the company announced that its board will meet on June 24 to consider the proposal of fund raising via equity shares or any other securities through appropriate mode including rights issue.
 
 
In an exchange filing, Astec LifeSciences said, “This is to inform you that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, June 24, 2025 to consider, inter alia, the proposal of fund raising by way of Equity Shares or any other securities through appropriate mode including rights issue, as may be permitted under applicable law and as may be decided by the Board, subject to such regulatory/statutory approvals as may be required.”
 
In March, the board approved the appointment of Burjis Godrej as the managing director (MD) for five years, effective April 1, 2025.   ALSO READ | Sai Life Sciences up 5% amid heavy volume; 20.9 mn shares change hands

Also Read

Airtel

Bharti Airtel hits new high, up 40% in 1 year; brokerages see more upside

BSE, stock market, sensex

Trent, BEL to see $700 million inflows on Sensex rejig; VMM tops FTSE flows

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

Sai Life Sciences up 5% amid heavy volume; 20.9 mn shares change hands

Endurance Technologies, Endurance

Endurance soars 7% on heavy volumes. What's driving its share price today?

The average daily trading volume (ADTV) for the futures and options segment climbed to a new record high of Rs 537 trillion in September, rising 7.2 per cent on a month-on-month basis. The ADTV for the cash segment, however, fell nearly 4 per cent to

PFC, REC shares rally up to 6% on RBI relief for project financiers

Astec LifeSciences Q4 results

 
Astec LifeSciences reported a consolidated total income of ₹120.3 crore for Q4FY25, down from ₹155.8 crore in Q4FY24. On a sequential basis, total income rose 25.6 per cent compared to Q3FY25.
 
Consolidated Ebitda stood at ₹6.3 crore in Q4FY25, lower than ₹14.8 crore in the year-ago quarter. However, it marked an improvement over Q3FY25 levels.
 
 N B Godrej, chairman, Astec LifeSciences Limited, said, “In Q4FY25, Astec reported sequential improvement in performance. Ebitda for Q4FY25 at ₹6.8 crore showed an improvement over the earlier quarters. This positive trend was primarily due to increase in volumes and prices in Enterprise business coupled with improved product mix in the CDMO business. We expect an uptick in the demand for Enterprise & CDMO businesses and a gradual improvement in the performance in the coming year.”  ALSO READ | PFC, REC shares rally up to 6% on RBI relief for project financiers
 

About Astec LifeSciences

 
Established in 1994, Astec LifeSciences (Astec) is engaged in the production of agrochemical active ingredients (technicals), bulk formulations, and intermediate products. 
 
The company maintains a balanced sales mix between domestic and export markets, with exports spanning over 17 countries, including the United States, and regions such as Europe, West Asia, South-East Asia, Latin America, and Africa.

More From This Section

Sensex, BSE, stock markets

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex jumps 760 pts; Nifty above 25,000; Nestle up 2%, PFC, REC 4%; SMIDs gain

PremiumIndian rupees, Currency, rupee

Rupee future trade shrinks on NSE, partly shifts to Singapore Exchange

PremiumGoldman Sachs

Goldman Sachs trims Q1 estimates on EMS, durables; turns positive on C&W

Sensex, Nifty, market indices, FPI selling, US bond yields, Donald Trump, earnings season, trade policy, Reliance, HDFC Bank, monsoon, equity markets

Global trading giants expand in India, driving talent rush, upgrades

IPO, Initial public offerings

Aakaar Medical Tech IPO Day 1 update: Check subscription, GMP, key dates

Topics : Share Market Today Buzzing stocks BSE Sensex Nifty50 Indian equities Share price Astec Lifesciences Chemical sector Markets Sensex Nifty

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 20 2025 | 12:02 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayEppeltone Engineer IPO allotmentGold and Silver Rate TodayAxiom-4 Mission DelayedPremier League 2025 ScheduleOperation SindhuPune Palkhi 2025 Traffic AdvisoryGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon