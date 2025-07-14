Monday, July 14, 2025 | 09:20 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Jane Street deposits ₹4,840 cr to meet Sebi order, resume trading in India

Jane Street deposits ₹4,840 cr to meet Sebi order, resume trading in India

Though trading restrictions are expected to be lifted, Jane Street remains prohibited from using the specific trading strategies flagged by Sebi

Securities and Exchange Board of India, SEBI

Jane Street deposits more than ₹4,800 crore to comply with Sebi order and resume trading in India | Photo: Securities and Exchange Board of India, SEBI

Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 14 2025 | 9:19 AM IST

Listen to This Article

US trading firm Jane Street Group LLC has deposited ₹4,843.5 crore (approximately $564 million) into an escrow account to comply with a directive from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi). This move, reported by Moneycontrol, enables the firm to resume trading activities in India. 
 
The deposit was made on Friday, July 11, in accordance with Sebi's order issued on July 3, according to the report.
 
Sebi had alleged that Jane Street made unlawful gains through trading strategies deemed manipulative and barred the firm from market activity until the specified amount was deposited. With compliance now confirmed, those restrictions should be lifted, though the firm remains prohibited from using the specific trading strategies flagged by Sebi.
 
 
While Jane Street has fulfilled its requirement to re-enter the Indian market, it’s unclear whether it will resume trading immediately or adopt a more cautious, phased approach. Sebi has also directed exchanges to monitor the firm’s future trades closely to prevent any potential market manipulation.
 
The case remains open pending further investigation. Jane Street has denied any wrongdoing, calling Sebi's interpretation a “misunderstanding” of standard hedging practices. 
 
A final verdict could lead to the release of the deposited funds if the allegations are ultimately disproven.

More From This Section

Anthem Biosciences

Anthem Biosciences' ₹3,395-cr IPO opens today: GMP at 17%, should you bid?

Stock market

Stocks to Watch today, July 14: VIP Industries, Adani Green, NCC, DMart

Stock market

JSW Infra, Rallis India among top stock picks for today; Check target here

Premiumstock prices, Nifty Smallcap, stock market, initial public offering, IPO

Street Signs: Markets turn skittish, exorcising the ghost of the past, more

PremiumUnited Spirits, stock market trading, Stock Analysis, Liquor firms, Markets

USL ends growth bender with a regulatory hangover, margin pressures loom

Topics : SEBI Indian stock markets Indian stocks Indian market Trading Trading law BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 14 2025 | 8:47 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayStocks to buy todayGold-Silver Rate TodayHCL Tech Q1 Results PreviewSinner vs Djokovic Win PredictionGreen Card Holder NewsSmart Coworking Spaces IPOQ1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon