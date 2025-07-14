Jane Street deposits ₹4,840 cr to meet Sebi order, resume trading in India

US trading firm Jane Street Group LLC has deposited ₹4,843.5 crore (approximately $564 million) into an escrow account to comply with a directive from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi). This move, reported by Moneycontrol, enables the firm to resume trading activities in India.
The deposit was made on Friday, July 11, in accordance with Sebi's order issued on July 3, according to the report.
Sebi had alleged that Jane Street made unlawful gains through trading strategies deemed manipulative and barred the firm from market activity until the specified amount was deposited. With compliance now confirmed, those restrictions should be lifted, though the firm remains prohibited from using the specific trading strategies flagged by Sebi.
While Jane Street has fulfilled its requirement to re-enter the Indian market, it’s unclear whether it will resume trading immediately or adopt a more cautious, phased approach. Sebi has also directed exchanges to monitor the firm’s future trades closely to prevent any potential market manipulation.
The case remains open pending further investigation. Jane Street has denied any wrongdoing, calling Sebi's interpretation a “misunderstanding” of standard hedging practices.
A final verdict could lead to the release of the deposited funds if the allegations are ultimately disproven.