Home / Markets / News / World Bank clearance boosts Transformers & Rectifiers shares by 8%; details

World Bank clearance boosts Transformers & Rectifiers shares by 8%; details

The upward movement in the Transformers and Rectifiers (India) share price came after the company announced that the World Bank has removed its name from the list of Debarred Firms and Individuals

Transformers and Rectifiers (India) share price

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 17 2025 | 10:49 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Transformers and Rectifiers (India) share price: Shares of heavy electrical equipment maker Transformers and Rectifiers (India) were ruling high on the bourses on Monday, November 17. The small-cap stock rose 7.73 per cent to log an intraday high of ₹342.80 per share on the NSE on Monday. The stock has rebounded 21 per cent from its 52-week low of ₹282.20 per share touched last week on November 11.
 
The counter continues to see strong demand among investors. At 10:23 AM, Transformers and Rectifiers (India) shares were quoted exchanging hands at ₹337.65 per share, up 6.11 per cent over the previous close of ₹318.20 per share on the NSE. Meanwhile, the benchmark NSE Nifty50 was seen trading at 25,966 levels, up 56.65 points or 0.22 per cent.
 
 
So far during today’s trading, a combined total of 6.87 million equity shares of Transformers and Rectifiers (India), worth ₹232.57 crore, have exchanged hands on NSE and BSE. The total market capitalisation of the small-cap company stood at ₹10,070.56 crore on the NSE as of November 17.  READ LATEST STOCK MARKET UPDATES LIVE

Here’s why Transformers and Rectifiers (India) shares were in high demand today:

 
The upward movement in the Transformers and Rectifiers (India) share price came after the company announced that the World Bank has removed its name from the list of Debarred Firms and Individuals on its website. Furthermore, the World Bank has granted an extension for submitting the company’s explanation in the sanctions case. The new deadline for submission is January 12, 2026.
 
"We wish to update the stock exchange regarding the ongoing matter with the World Bank as follows: Removal from Debarred List: The World Bank has removed the name of the company from the list of Debarred Firms and Individuals on its website. Extension for Submission of Response: The World Bank has granted an extension for submitting the company’s explanation in the sanctions case. The new deadline for submission is January 12, 2026," the company said in a release.  ALSO READ | TMPV share price tumbles on JLR hit in Q2; analysts cut outlook, flag structural risks 
Transformers and Rectifiers (India) further stated that it will continue to adhere to all disclosure requirements and keep the exchange informed of any further material developments. "We request you to take the above on record and acknowledge receipt of this intimation," said the company in the exchange filing.
 

First Published: Nov 17 2025 | 10:38 AM IST

