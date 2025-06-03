Tuesday, June 03, 2025 | 10:59 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Zinka Logistics shares slide after 12% equity change hands in block trades

Zinka Logistics shares slide after 12% equity change hands in block trades

Zinka Logistics stock fell over 4 per cent after 21.2 million shares changed hands in three block trades

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 03 2025 | 10:58 AM IST

Shares of Zinka Logistics Solutions plunged over 4 per cent on Tuesday's intraday session after 21.2 million shares changed hands in three block trades during market open. 
 
Zinka Logistics Solutions' stock fell as much as 4.03 per cent during the day to ₹420 per share, the biggest intraday loss since May 28 this year. The stock pared losses to trade 0.18 per cent lower at ₹436 apiece, compared to a 0.07 per cent advance in Nifty 50 as of 10:33 AM. 
 
Shares of the company have fallen over 10 per cent from their recent highs of ₹494 apiece, which it hit last month. The counter has fallen 7.7 per cent this year, compared to a 4.5 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. Zinka Logistics has a total market capitalisation of ₹7,959.13 crore. 
 

The transport-related services company had 21.2 million shares, or 12 per cent equity, that changed hands in three block trades, according to Bloomberg. The buyers and sellers were not known immediately.  

However, according to the term sheet viewed by Bloomberg, Quickroutes International Private Ltd. had offered to offload 16 million shares or a 9 per cent stake in Zinka Logistics through a secondary sale. The foreign portfolio company seeks to raise as much as ₹650 crore via share sale, the term sheet said. 
 
Quickroutes International had a 9.01 per cent stake in the company as of the quarter ending March 2025, according to BSE data. The offer floor price for the share sale was set at ₹405 per share versus Monday’s close of ₹437.65, and IIFL Capital Services will be managing the deal. 

About Zinka Logistics

Zinka Logistics Solutions is a digital platform in India's logistics sector, primarily serving truck operators. Established in 2015 and headquartered in Bengaluru, Karnataka, the company offers a comprehensive suite of services, including payments, telematics, load marketplaces, and vehicle financing. 
 
Using the company's platform, their customers, primarily comprising truck operators, digitally manage payments for tolling and fueling, monitor drivers and fleets using telematics, find loads on their marketplace and get access to financing for the purchase of used vehicles. 
 
In the December quarter, overall revenues of the company grew 54 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) in Q2FY25 and 53 per cent Y-o-Y in H1FY25. The core businesses (tolling and vehicle tracking solutions), which contribute to a majority of its revenues, continued their growth momentum and delivered a Y-o-Y growth of 47 per cent in Q2FY25 and 49 per cent in H1FY25.
 

First Published: Jun 03 2025 | 10:53 AM IST

