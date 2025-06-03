Tuesday, June 03, 2025 | 10:19 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Torrent Power up 2% on signing long-term SPA with BP Singapore Pte; details

Torrent Power up 2% on signing long-term SPA with BP Singapore Pte; details

Shares of Torrent Power Ltd rose in trade today after the company announced a long-term Sales and Purchase Agreement (SPA) with BP Singapore Pte. Limited, a subsidiary of global energy major bp.

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 03 2025 | 10:17 AM IST

Torrent Power share price: Torrent Power share price rose as much as 2.04 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹1,425 per share on Tuesday, June 3, 2025. 
 
At 10:02 AM, Torrent Power share price was trading 1.36 per cent higher at ₹1,415.40 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.39 per cent lower at 81,052.57 levels.

Why did Torrent Power share price rise in trade today?

Shares of Torrent Power Ltd rose in trade today after the company announced a long-term Sales and Purchase Agreement (SPA) with BP Singapore Pte. Limited, a subsidiary of global energy major bp, for the supply of up to 0.41 million metric tonnes per annum (MMTPA) of liquefied natural gas (LNG).
 
 
Under the agreement, LNG supply will commence from 2027 and continue through 2036, and will be used to fuel Torrent’s 2,730 MW gas-based power plants to support India’s increasing power demand, peak load requirements, and renewable energy balancing. 
 
The supply will also meet the growing gas requirements of Torrent Gas Ltd, the group’s city gas distribution (CGD) business, which services households, commercial and industrial customers, and CNG vehicles, the company said, in a statement.

The move is seen as a strategic step toward boosting energy security and supporting India’s target of increasing the share of natural gas in the energy mix to 15 per cent by 2030. 
 
Torrent Power also plans to leverage the current softness in LNG prices to explore additional medium- and long-term procurement opportunities.

Torrent Power dividend record rate 

Torrent Power also informed that it has fixed June 6, 2025, as the record date for determining eligibility for its final dividend of ₹5 per share for the financial year ended March 31, 2025 (FY25). The dividend will be paid upon approval by shareholders at the upcoming Annual General Meeting.

About Torrent Power

Torrent Power is an integrated power utility of the ₹45,000 crore Torrent Group, with operations spanning generation, transmission, and distribution. The company has an installed generation capacity of 4,838 MW, including 2,730 MW gas-based, 1,746 MW renewable, and 362 MW coal-based capacity. It is currently developing 3,154 MW of renewable projects and 3,000 MW of pump storage capacity, which will raise the total generation capacity to 7,992 MW.
 
On the distribution side, Torrent Power serves over 4.21 million customers across multiple regions, including Gujarat, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, and the Union Territories of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu. The company is recognised for having among the lowest AT&C losses and highest reliability indices in the country.
 

First Published: Jun 03 2025 | 10:11 AM IST

