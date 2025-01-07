Business Standard

Tuesday, January 07, 2025 | 10:41 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Zomato share bleeds 5% as Jefferies downgrades to 'Hold', slashes target

Zomato share bleeds 5% as Jefferies downgrades to 'Hold', slashes target

Zomato's share price dropped after Jefferies, a financial services firm based in New York, downgraded the stock to 'Hold'

Zomato

Zomato(Photo: Shutterstock)

Tanmay Tiwary New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 07 2025 | 10:41 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Zomato share price: Food aggregator Zomato shares bled on Tuesday, January 7, 2025, as the stock plunged up to 4.93 per cent to hit an intraday low of Rs 251.60 per share. 
 
Zomato's share price dropped after Jefferies, a financial services firm based in New York, downgraded the stock to 'Hold', according to reports. The brokerage also reduced its target price for Zomato from Rs 335 to Rs 275, citing increased competition and discounting pressures affecting profitability.
 
However, international brokerage firm Morgan Stanley has upheld its 'Overweight' rating on Zomato, setting a target price of Rs 355. Meanwhile, Bernstein has included Zomato among its top stock picks in its Indian Strategy, according to reports.
 
 
Zomato financial performance
 
Zomato’s profit after tax (PAT) zoomed five times (5X) to Rs 176 crore in the second quarter of financial year 2025 (Q2FY25), as against Rs 36 crore during the same period a year ago (Q2FY24). However, PAT was down 30 per cent from Rs 253 crore in the previous quarter of the same fiscal year (Q1FY25).

Also Read

PVR, cinemas, films, bollywood, theatres, multiplex, coronavirus

PVR Inox shares hit 44-month low; stock has tanked 26% from December high

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment, Loss, Lost

Naukri.com parent Info Edge shares slip 4% after posting Q3 biz update

city gas distribution

IGL, BPCL, Gail (India) shares rise 2% each on in-principle nod to MNGL IPO

MobiKwik

Mobikwik share price up 8% ahead of Q2 results; here's what you should know

IPO listing

Indo Farm Equipment share lists at 20% premium; misses IPO GMP forecasts

 
The food aggregator’s revenue from operations, also known as topline, surged 69 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 4,799 crore in Q2FY25, from Rs 2,848 crore in Q2FY24. 
 
Zomato share price history
 
Zomato shares have fallen over 9 per cent in the last 5 trading sessions, while its has dropped over 14 per cent in the past month. However, Zomato share has almost doubled investors wealth, rising about 90 per cent in one year. 
 
About Zomato 
 
Founded in 2010, Zomato Limited is a major player in the online food service industry, offering services such as food delivery, dining-out options, and loyalty programmes. The market capitalisation of Zomato is Rs 2,45,456.67 crore, according to BSE.
 
The 52-week high of Zomato share is Rs 304.50, while its 52-week low is Rs 121.70 apiece. 
 
At 10:30 AM, Zomato share price was trading 4.82 per cent lower at Rs 251.90 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.31 per cent higher at 78,206.32 levels.

More From This Section

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment, IPO

Quadrant Future Tek IPO opens today: GMP up 72%; Should you subscribe?

Stock Market, BSE, NSE, Nifty, Capital

Asian shares rise on prospect of softer trade tariffs by Donald Trump

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex climbs 300 pts to 78,270; Nifty at 23,750; Oil, cons dur, financials gain

IPO

Capital Infra Trust IPO invites bids: Analysts weigh on long-term prospects

share market stock market trading

Here's why Ashoka Buildcon shares jumped 5% in trade on January 7; details

Topics : Buzzing stocks Zomato BSE NSE NSE Nifty50 benchmark index Indian stock exchanges MARKETS TODAY Markets Sensex Nifty BSE Sensex Nifty50 Food service operators Jefferies Share price

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 07 2025 | 10:33 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayNepal earthquake TodayQuadrant Future Tek IPOHMPV cases LIVE updatesIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon