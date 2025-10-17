Friday, October 17, 2025 | 11:33 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Kings Infra Ventures shares jump 6%; what's boosting investor interest?

Kings Infra Ventures shares jump 6%; what's boosting investor interest?

The buying on the counter came after the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA), in coordination with NOAA, approved India's Turtle Excluder Device (TED) for shrimp trawl fisheries

Kings Infra Ventures share price

SI Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 17 2025 | 11:30 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Kings Infra Ventures shares jumped 6.1 per cent at ₹168 per share on BSE. At 10:46 AM, Kings Infra Ventures' share price was up 2.18 per cent on BSE at ₹161.65 per share. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.44 per cent at 83,836.18.
 
The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹396.13 crore. The 52-week high was at ₹178 per share, and the 52-week low was at ₹106. 

Why were Kings Infra Ventures shares in demand?

The buying on the counter came after the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA),  in coordination with NOAA, approved India’s Turtle Excluder Device (TED) for shrimp trawl fisheries.
 
 
Kings Infra Ventures is an integrated aquaculture and seafood company based in Kochi, Kerala, with operations in shrimp farming, processing, exports, and retail (Kings Frigo and Kings Bento).
 
This decision is expected to lift the US ban on wild-caught shrimp imports, which had been imposed in 2021 under Section 609 of the US Endangered Species Act, due to concerns over sea turtle conservation.

Also Read

Whirlpool share price

Whirlpool India shares soar 8% on strategic licensing agreements; details

KPI Green Energy

KPI Green Energy shares rise 3% after ₹696.5-crore order win from SJVN

Larsen Toubro, Mahindra, gains, losers, stock market

Canara HSBC Life Insurance lists flat at ₹106, gains 2% post listing

Ola Electric share price

Ola Electric shares ride 5% on bourses; here's what is driving the rally

image

Crizac shares hit 10% upper circuit on posting Q2 results: quick overview

 
The Indian TED was designed and standardised by the Central Institute of Fisheries Technology (CIFT), and validated by the Fishery Survey of India (FSI) with support from the Marine Products Export Development Authority (MPEDA). It is optimised for Indian multi-species trawl nets and tropical marine conditions. 
 
It features a 10.2 cm (4 inches) grid spacing for shrimp retention, escape hatch angles and dimensions ensuring turtle survival, and durable, marine-grade materials. Scientifically proven to reduce turtle mortality by up to 97 per cent, it ensures compliance with international conservation standards.
 
This approval is a significant boost for India’s seafood sector, particularly for exporters of traditional small wild-caught shrimp like Poovalan and Kari Kadi, which are signature exports from Kerala’s Malabar coast. 
 
Reopening the US market, which accounts for nearly 30 per cent of India’s shrimp export value, is projected to generate ₹1,200–1,500 crore in additional annual export revenue, revive small and medium trawler operations, improve livelihoods for thousands of coastal families, and reinforce India’s reputation as a sustainable seafood exporter.
 
Although tariffs remain a dampener in the broader US–India trade relationship, the lifting of the ban introduced in 2021 demonstrates that sustained scientific and institutional efforts can overcome trade challenges, providing a model for resolving other regulatory barriers through collaboration and innovation.

More From This Section

bull market, stock market

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex tops 84,000-mark; Nifty above 25,750; Nifty Bk at record after 73 sessions

Tejas Mark-1A, Hindustan Aeronautics

HAL, BDL, Data Patterns rally up to 5%; why defence stocks in focus today?

Samvat 2082

Large vs mid vs small caps: Where to look for alpha in Samvat 2082?

LTIMindtree

LTIMindtree Q2 revenue, margins beat estimates; Analysts turn bullish

Infosys

Infosys Q2 result analysis: Charts hint at 7% downside; support at ₹1,425

Topics : Buzzing stocks stock market trading Markets Sensex Nifty BSE Sensex NSE Nifty Nifty50

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 17 2025 | 11:30 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayPF Withdrawal RulesMuhurat Trading 2025 Stocks PicksGold-Silver Price TodayInfosys Q2 ResultsEternal Q2 ResultsDelhi Weather UpdatesUS Visa BulletinUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon