What does Gautam Adani's partial takeover of NDTV mean for television news?

Prannoy and Radhika Roy are the progenitors of private TV news in India. Earlier this week they resigned from RRPR, a holding company that owns 29 per cent of NDTV, the news network they founded. AMG Media Network, a part of the $23-billion Adani Group, acquired RRPR, triggering an open offer for another 26 per cent. When it gets the remaining share, Chairman Gautam Adani, the world’s third-richest man, would own just over 55 per cent of one of India’s most trusted news broadcasters. If that happens, the Roys, who still own over 32 per cent and are executive co-chairpersons, are bound to leave.
Since its inception, NDTV’s strength has been questioning the establishment on every side of the ideological divide. The Adani group has interests in power, ports, energy et al, all businesses that require it to work closely with governments. That simply wouldn’t sit well with the Roy-run NDTV. Ravish Kumar, one of the network’s star reporters, has already resigned.
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
What you get on Business Standard Premium?
- Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
- Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
- Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
- Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
- 26 years of website archives.
- Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Fri, December 02 2022. 19:07 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU