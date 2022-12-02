What does Gautam Adani's partial takeover of NDTV mean for television news?

Prannoy and Radhika Roy are the progenitors of private TV in India. Earlier this week they resigned from RRPR, a holding company that owns 29 per cent of NDTV, the network they founded. AMG Media Network, a part of the $23-billion Adani Group, acquired RRPR, triggering an open offer for another 26 per cent. When it gets the remaining share, Chairman Gautam Adani, the world’s third-richest man, would own just over 55 per cent of one of India’s most trusted broadcasters. If that happens, the Roys, who still own over 32 per cent and are executive co-chairpersons, are bound to leave.



Since its inception, NDTV’s strength has been questioning the establishment on every side of the ideological divide. The has interests in power, ports, energy et al, all businesses that require it to work closely with governments. That simply wouldn’t sit well with the Roy-run . Ravish Kumar, one of the network’s star reporters, has already resigned.