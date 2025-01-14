Adani group stocks rally, market capitalisation up by Rs 1.04 trillion

Adani group shares surged on Monday amidst positive business updates from its group company, Adani Energy Solutions, and the overall recovery in equity markets. Adani group stocks rose between 1.7 per cent and 20 per cent, with Adani Power rising 19.8 per cent, Adani Green Energy climbing 13.2 per cent, and Adani Energy Solutions advancing 12.1 per cent.
In its provisional business updates filed with exchanges after trading hours on Monday, Adani Energy Solutions reported that its transmission network expanded to 26,485 circuit kilometres (ckm) in the quarter ended December, compared to 20,422 ckm in the same period of the previous year—a rise of 29.6 per cent. Its power transmission capacity increased to 84,286 MVA from 54,661 MVA in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year.
The total market capitalisation of the group companies rose by Rs 1.04 trillion. However, Adani group companies are still trading significantly below their all-time highs. Adani Energy Solutions is trading 82 per cent below its lifetime high, while Adani Green Energy remains 67 per cent below its peak.
“Adani stocks are a trader's delight because the volatility is much higher than in other stocks. But from an investor's perspective, I would advise them to tread cautiously as the stocks are expensive,” said Amabreesh Baliga, independent equity market analyst.