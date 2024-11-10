Better demand trends upgrade Indian Hotels Company to profit suite

After a quiet April-June quarter in 2024-25 (FY25), the operational and financial performance of India’s largest listed hotel company, Indian Hotels Company, rebounded clearly in the July-September quarter (Q2) of FY25.

With double-digit growth in the average room rate (ARR) and higher occupancy, the Taj Hotels chain owner reported a 16 per cent revenue increase and a 30 per cent rise in operating profit. Total revenue grew by 27 per cent, including figures from the consolidated airline catering unit, TajSATS Air Catering.

The company’s best-ever Q2 results were well-received on the Street, with stock prices rising over 7 per cent