Demat accounts on Central Depository Services platform crosses 100 mn mark

Central Depository Services (India) Ltd, or CDSL, began operations in 1999 and facilitates holding and transacting in securities in the electronic form and settlement of trades on stock exchanges

Industry players say the number of demat accounts will continue to grow. However, the pace of addition may moderate.

CDSL is the largest depository in the country in terms of active Demat accounts.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 22 2023 | 8:47 PM IST
Listen to This Article

Central Depository Services on Wednesday said the number of demat accounts on its platform has crossed the 10-crore mark.
Central Depository Services (India) Ltd, or CDSL, began operations in 1999 and facilitates holding and transacting in securities in the electronic form and settlement of trades on stock exchanges.
In a statement, the depository announced "the crossing of another milestone as more than 10 crore demat accounts were registered with CDSL".
CDSL is the largest depository in the country in terms of active Demat accounts and allows investors to deposit securities by opening an account in electronic form (dematerialised).

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Nov 22 2023 | 8:42 PM IST

