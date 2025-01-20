Increase in room rates, higher occupancy to drive gains for Indian Hotels

Indian Hotels reported strong consolidated revenue growth of 29 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) in the third quarter of the current financial year (Q3FY25), led by revenue per available room, or RevPAR, growth of 15 per cent. The average room rate, or ARR, was up 13 per cent and occupancy improved 120 basis points (bps) Y-o-Y on a standalone business.

Like-for-like revenue growth was 15 per cent Y-o-Y, while TajSats (airline catering) grew by 18 per cent Y-o-Y. The new and reimagined segment reported 40 per cent Y-o-Y growth. Management contract revenue rose 32 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 180 crore.