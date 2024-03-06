Investors dump NBFC stocks, shift money to banking ones amidst RBI fears

Investors dumped non-banking finance (NBFC) stocks and moved their money to banking stocks amidst fears of a broader crackdown in the sector by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). The concerns were stoked by the central bank’s crackdown against IIFL Finance, JM Financial, and Paytm Payments Bank citing lapses in their operations.

Shares of IIFL Finance hit their 20 per cent lower limit for a second day after the RBI this week asked the company to stop sanctioning or disbursing gold loans after observing “material supervisory concerns”.

After dropping 20 per cent intra-day, JM Financial recouped some losses to end 10.7 per cent lower after the RBI found serious deficiencies in loans sanctioned.

The losses were not just restricted to these two NBFCs as 34 of the 43 NBFC stocks with a market capitalisation of more than Rs 10,000 crore declined in Wednesday’s trade.

Some of the biggest declines were that of Capri Global Capital (down 14.3 per cent), L&T Finance Holdings (-7.2 per cent), and Manappuram Finance (-6 per cent). Banking stocks, on the other hand, gained, with the Nifty Bank index rising 0.8 per cent.

The gain in banking majors like Axis Bank, which rose 2.3 per cent, and Kotak Mahindra Bank, which rose 2.5 per cent, helped benchmark Sensex and Nifty indices hit new record highs.

Analysts said investors fear that the surveillance will likely spread throughout the industry, and more might be the targets of the regulator's ire.

"We believe these punitive actions will impact systemic growth for NBFCs in the near term but will hopefully curb unethical business practices, avert systemic collapse as seen in the past, and enhance stakeholder confidence in the long run. Given the different customer profiles of NBFCs, we believe that the benefit, if any, for banks will be limited from the IIFL fallout," a note by Emkay Global said.

Investors are shifting money to banking stocks as the valuations of some of the heavyweights are reasonable given their recent underperformance, said analysts.

"Banks, especially heavyweights, have underperformed in recent years. There is a general consensus that banks will lead the next leg of the rally in equities. Moreover, the banking sector is currently witnessing higher credit growth and improved asset quality. The industry tailwinds are already there, and bargain buying due to the issues in the NBFC sector has given a fresh fillip to buy banking stocks," said Chokkalingam G., Founder of Equinomics.

In January, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) Chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch had raised concerns about some investment bankers inflating IPO subscription figures. Sources said Sebi action against some banks is expected soon.

The correction in NBFC stocks is likely to continue for another few weeks, said Chokklaingam, adding the correction may bottom out if surveillance measures do not extend to other firms.

"Even if they extend, if the RBI does not find any serious lapses, NBFC stocks will start recovering. Investors should wait and see how this unfolds and keep an eye on the valuations," said Chokkalingam.