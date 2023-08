Moderation in demand is where the shoe pinches for footwear majors

Caratlane another jewel in Titan's crown; analysts positive on prospects

Defence business to drive growth for auto component major Bharat Forge

Despite a mixed 1st quarter, cement sector's FY24 outlook looks concrete

OMCs in focus as crude oil hits 1-year low; BPCL, HPCL surge up to 5%

Centre to infuse equity in 3 OMCs after they announce capex plans: Report

Indian OMCs confident of retaining discounts on Russian crude oil

Margins for the oil refining and retailing sector have moved off their peaks, and the average integrated margins (refining plus marketing) for oil marketing companies (OMCs) have normalised. The ascent

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com