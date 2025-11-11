Lower growth guidance and MSME loan stress weigh on Bajaj Finance

Bajaj Finance reported robust Q2FY26 earnings but is facing stress in consumer loans and micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), and credit costs remain elevated. Rising consumption demand and falling funding costs are positive factors. Valuations are on the higher side and high leverage may become a concern.

MSME loans account for 12 per cent of assets under management (AUM) and 42 per cent of the loan book is exposed to consumption (including both B2B and B2C) loans across rural and urban geographies. Another 31 per cent is in mortgages.

Stress in consumer loans may be reducing as collections are