NSE retains largest derivative exchange tag for the fifth consecutive year

The National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) has remained the largest derivative exchange for the fifth consecutive year in 2023, the bourse said in a statement on Thursday citing statistics maintained by World Federation of Exchanges.
The exchange ranked third in the world in the equity segment by number of trades in 2023. In the same year, the market capitalisation of listed firms surpassed $4 trillion while the number of unique registered investors on the NSE crossed 85 million for the first time. The equity derivatives to cash market turnover ratio marginally declined from 2.86 in calendar year 2022 to 2.64 in calendar year 2023, said NSE.