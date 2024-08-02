Only 30 pin codes in India with no investors: NSE MD, CEO Ashish Chauhan

Indian stock markets are reaching out to the people in India. We have come a long way, with 10 crore investors investing $5.5 billion. After the US, China, and Japan, we are the fourth-largest market in terms of capitalization: Mr @ashishchauhan , MD & CEO, National Stock Exchange… pic.twitter.com/u6A14FRZ6Z August 2, 2024

In his address, Chauhan highlighted the growing public interest in capital market investments, which he said has jumped from the initial two million investors to 100 million direct investors. On Nifty hitting the 25,000 point mark on Thursday for the first time, he said that it was a product of the hard work of 30 years.

Recently, more retail investors have shown interest in stock market investing as they are moving away from traditional investment strategies.

Investors under 30 years of age

According to stock broker Angel One, as of May 31, over 40 per cent of Indian stock market participants are younger than 30 years of age.

Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) Chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch was among the other dignitaries at the event. In her address, Puri highlighted that India ranks number one in the total number of IPOs and issuances anywhere in the world. IPOs or Initial Public Offerings are a way for private companies to offer shares to the public for the first time.

On Tuesday, India’s market cap crossed $5.5 trillion for the first time. The impressive feat was achieved by the country nearly 17 years after its combined market capitalisation reached $1 trillion on May 28, 2007. At present, India is the world’s fourth-largest stock market.