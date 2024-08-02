Sebi mulls 'demystified filing' for faster IPO approvals, easier listing

The market regulator is also considering a combination of rights issues and preferential allotments. (Photo: Shutterstock)

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) is considering a simplified filing process for prospectuses in initial public offerings (IPOs) to reduce complexities around the listing process and enable faster approvals.

Sebi chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch announced on Friday that the regulator is exploring a ‘demystified filing’ of offer documents, which will feature a ‘fill-in-the-blank’ format and a separate section for explaining any complexities. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“The industry standards forum will be consulted for this. The format or template will largely remain the same for all sizes of IPOs,” Buch said on the sidelines.

“The document will be precise, without unnecessary details. There will be a separate column to articulate any complexities. We are working on simplifying the listing process and the documentation,” she added.

With numerous filings for public fundraising, the market regulator is aiming to reduce the time taken for processing and approving applications.

While the time taken has decreased, the Sebi chairperson noted that delays have occurred due to incomplete filings and a lack of consistency in applications or internal due diligence.

Buch stated that such faulty applications are ‘cluttering the path’ for the approval of well-prepared IPO applications.

The Sebi chairperson also mentioned that the regulator is now using artificial intelligence for faster approvals, with 80 per cent of the work being done through this technology.

As of July, the regulator had processed around 86 IPO documents. Of these, 65 received an observation letter or approval from Sebi, while 16 were returned and four were withdrawn.

The market regulator is also considering a combination of rights issues and preferential allotments.

Speaking at a capital market conference organised by the industry association FICCI, Buch said that the regulator would soon bring out a consultation paper on the matter.

“We will introduce a combo product of rights issues and preferential allotments, combining the best aspects of both. The entire end-to-end processing time will be reduced to half, from the current 42 days. For an already listed company opting for a rights issue leading to a preferential allotment, there will be no need for Sebi’s involvement,” she said.

She added that only a submission detailing the purpose of the fundraise or utilisation would be required, and the need for a merchant banker in the process would be eliminated.

The regulator aims to make fundraising simpler and faster. Earlier, it mandated companies filing offer documents to provide details in video formats.