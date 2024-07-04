Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Sebi extends deadline for submissions by brokers, depositories to Oct 31

The regulator has directed the stock exchanges/ depositories to notify their members and participants about the changes

sebi market

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 04 2024 | 10:38 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Capital markets regulator Sebi on Thursday extended the deadline till October 31 for submitting the annual audited accounts and net worth certificates by stock brokers and depository participants.
According to a circular issued by Sebi, the markets watchdog has revised the submission deadline from September 30 to October 31 of the relevant year.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
This change aims to ease compliance burden and facilitate smoother business operations.
"As a step towards ease of doing business, it has been decided to revise the timeline to October 31," the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) said in the circular.
The provisions of this circular will come into force with immediate effect, it added.
The circular addressed key provisions for stock brokers and depository participants (DPs) that stock brokers must now furnish their annual audited accounts by October 31.
In addition, the depositories are required to submit their net worth certificates for the year ending March 31 by October 31.
The regulator has directed the stock exchanges/ depositories to notify their members and participants about the changes. They were also directed to update their bye-laws, rules, and regulations for the implementation of the decision.
Further, the regulator directed exchanges to communicate to Sebi regarding the status of the implementation of the provisions of this circular in their monthly development reports.
 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

sebi market

Sebi eases passive fund rule, allows higher exposure in sponsor group firms

Chandrachud, CJI, D Y Chandrachud

CJI highlights Sebi and SAT's importance in 'stable investment environment'

NSE, national stock exchange, markets

NSE urges market regulator Sebi to take a 'fresh view' on much-delayed IPO

sebi market

Sebi mandates institutional mechanism for fraud prevention in stock broking

Making a living out of stock trading not easy

Everyone pays the same fee: Why stock brokers will start charging you more

Topics : SEBI Sebi norms

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 04 2024 | 10:38 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMotorola Razr 50 UltraWeather Update Latest News LIVEHathras Stampede UpdatesGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon