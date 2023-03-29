Sebi to put in place framework to prevent frauds by stock brokers

Sebi asked that the top 100 companies listed on its stock exchanges confirm or deny market rumors that impact share prices, in a bid to bring more transparency and ensure timely disclosure of "material events".

Sebi said that it would introduce a fund-blocking facility for secondary market transactions like being done for initial public offerings (IPOs). This facility will be like Applications Supported by Blocked Amount (ASBA). This ASBA-like facility for secondary markets will enable customers earn interest on blocked funds till debit.