Budget reinforces the vision of a confident, consistent and credible India

The increase in funds allocated to significant initiatives under PLIs and other manufacturing schemes is timely, considering the surge in private investments and capacity utilisation

At a time when India is the fastest-growing economy, the Interim Budget has reiterated its future growth trajectory with solid emphasis on inclusiveness, clean energy, innovation with stimulative capital expenditure for boosting manufacturing and investments, and sound fiscal management.



Gross tax collections have improved by 65 per cent in FY24 over FY19 through extensive use of technology, which has resulted in better compliance, ease for taxpayers and formalisation of the economy. Maintaining the deficit level at 5.8 per cent for FY24, even with moderation in nominal GDP growth, and pledging to scale it down to 5.1 per cent in FY25