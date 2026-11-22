Another archival record, a presentation hosted by the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes, notes that insurance premiums were paid for 32 Onge individuals under the Janashree Bima Yojana from 2007, alongside livelihood support through the Onge Multi-Purpose Cooperative Society.

Such episodes capture what financial inclusion ought to mean: Recognition, access and protection tailored to how people actually live.

The finance ministry's Nationwide Financial Inclusion Saturation Campaign, running from 21 October to 31 December, gives India's banking system another chance to put that principle into practice. Steered by the Department of Financial Services (DFS), the drive covers 270,000 gram panchayats and urban local bodies across the country.

Going beyond account opening, camps run by banks, led by public sector lenders, are tackling a set of operational bottlenecks: Re-KYC (know your customer) for Jan Dhan and regular savings accounts, pending Central KYC identifiers, nomination updates for accounts and lockers, revival of inoperative accounts, and enrolment under the micro-insurance and pension schemes.

Former Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Y V Reddy coined the phrase "financial inclusion" while drafting the annual policy statement for 2006-07, released in April 2006, with Deputy Governor Usha Thorat. The term may have arrived in 2006, but Indian banking's push into the hinterland began in the late 1960s, with bank nationalisation and directed credit to neglected sectors and weaker sections. In the 1970s, the RBI laid down priority sector lending norms; experiments followed with regional rural banks, the self-help group–bank linkage programme and local area banks.

The current campaign is different in design. It is about fixing the plumbing of existing accounts.

In West Bengal, the State Level Bankers' Committee (SLBC) is working with member banks, district administrations, panchayats and municipalities, with a sharp focus on households from Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups.

In Punjab, SLBC convenor Punjab National Bank, peer lenders and district collectors are prioritising the revival of inoperative accounts across 13,236 village panchayats and 166 urban local bodies, backed by 7,669 bank branches and 98 financial literacy centres.

RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra on Saturday inaugurated a special financial inclusion camp at Vaksai in Maharashtra, organised by Bank of Maharashtra. It focuses on re-KYC of bank accounts and expanding access to banking services.

Meanwhile, State Bank of India, which is the SLBC convenor in Assam and its neighbouring states, is steering the drive across Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland and Tripura.

At the North-East Bankers' Conclave 3.0, held in Aizawl in October, the government reported that banks had opened 131 branches and installed 126 ATMs in the region between December 2024 and March 2026, and that 6,905 of 9,479 identified villages were now connected to either a bank branch or an India Post Payments Bank (IPPB) outlet. This progress predates the current drive. Of the remaining 2,574 villages, 2,515 will be linked through IPPB and 59 through brick-and-mortar branches.

The next phase of that expansion rests on a crucial regulatory tweak, announced at the same conclave. Elsewhere in India, the guideline for opening a brick-and-mortar branch requires a minimum population of 3,000. In the North-East, where difficult terrain and scattered hamlets make single-village thresholds unworkable, that norm has been lowered to 2,000 and applied on a cluster basis, allowing banks to pool adjacent villages to justify a central branch.

Yet bricks-and-mortar alone is not enough. Physical reach must be matched by explanations in the local language and reliable follow-up. The best camp is one where visitors walk away understanding both the service they received and their next step.

For communities such as the Jarawa and the Onge of the Andaman Islands, inclusion must also respect distinct social identities. Policy towards the Jarawa rightly emphasises protection from intrusive outside contact and the preservation of their social structure, subsistence and culture. In September 2025, the islands' cooperative newsletter noted that the Andaman and Nicobar State Cooperative Bank has 41 branches across 14 islands, while highlighting the role of Ellon Hinengo Ltd and the Tribal Development Cooperative Society in fostering tribal economic self-reliance.

On the ground, practical questions decide whether inclusion sticks. Who explains the form, corrects a clerical error and stays reachable after the camp packs up? Banks deepen inclusion only when they align earnings, livelihoods and risk protection through patient hand-holding, never through target-driven enrolment pressure.

Launched on 28 August 2014, the Pradhan Mantri Jan-Dhan Yojana (PMJDY) remains the bedrock passbook of this effort. As of 4 November 2026, PMJDY had 597 million beneficiaries, 333 million of them women and 463.4 million banked at rural and semi-urban branches. Together they hold Rs3.28 trillion in deposits and 419 million RuPay cards. Public sector banks carry the bulk of the load with 459 million accounts, while regional rural banks hold another 112 million.

Now consider how the camp priorities are trying to make those accounts work harder.

To ease re-KYC friction, the RBI in June 2025 allowed banks to use authorised business correspondents to collect self-declarations from customers whose KYC details are unchanged or where only the address has changed, subject to safeguards, while keeping the bank accountable for completing the update.

For dormant money, the RBI's UDGAM (Unclaimed Deposits – Gateway to Access inforMation) portal lets citizens search for unclaimed balances across banks in one place. Deposits left unclaimed for 10 years move to the Depositor Education and Awareness Fund, yet depositors or their legal heirs can claim them at any time, with no time limit.

Social security forms the next pillar. The Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana (PMJJBY) offers life cover of Rs 2 lakh for death from any cause at an annual premium of Rs 436. Open to account holders aged 18 to 50 and renewable up to the age of 55, it is a pure term cover with no maturity value, and new or rejoining subscribers face a 30-day waiting period for deaths other than by accident. By 22 July 2026, cumulative enrolments stood at 280.6 million with over 1 million claims settled up to 30 June 2026.

Along with it, the Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana (PMSBY) gives account holders aged 18 to 70 a cover of Rs 2 lakh for accidental death or permanent total disability (and Rs 1 lakh for permanent partial disability) for Rs 20 a year. Cumulative enrolments reached 591 million by 22 July 2026, with 189,057 claims disbursed up to 30 June 2026. Crucially, PMSBY is an accident cover, not a health policy; it does not reimburse hospital bills.

Both schemes rely on consent-based auto-debit and annual renewal. Consent matters because a family that knows a policy exists is far more likely to file a timely claim. Rather than touting cumulative enrolments alone, banks and insurers should publish the number of active policies, renewal success rates and lapses. Debiting a premium from a Jan Dhan account does not automatically translate into effective protection.

Can a bereaved family identify the insurer, recognise the premium debit in a passbook and navigate the claim paperwork? Banks' duty of care must extend to renewal alerts, minimum-balance reminders, help with documentation and claim channels that people can understand.

Similarly, the Atal Pension Yojana (APY) guarantees a minimum monthly pension of between Rs 1,000 and Rs 5,000 after the age of 60 to citizens who join between the ages of 18 and 40, do not pay income tax and contribute regularly until retirement. As of 8 November 2026, APY had 81 million active subscribers and Rs 60,299 crore in assets under management. Because APY is a long-term contributory commitment, not a free dole, bankers must explain contribution obligations and exit rules clearly before signing anyone up.