Development over politics: Singapore's model and Naidu's vision for growth

As I was growing up, Lee Kuan Yew’s “Singapore story” was my favourite bedtime read. I remember being fascinated by how LKY combined steely resolve and a firm commitment to reform for transforming a sleepy harbour into one of the world’s most advanced city states. He believed that only the quality and vision of its leaders would make a country great. His life and journey have shaped my own ideas of leadership and reform.
Singapore today wields significant clout in the world order as a model for urban development and social harmony, and as one of the leading sovereign investors.
