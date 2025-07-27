Sunday, July 27, 2025 | 11:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Development over politics: Singapore's model and Naidu's vision for growth

Development over politics: Singapore's model and Naidu's vision for growth

Singapore today wields significant clout in the world order as a model for urban development and social harmony, and as one of the leading sovereign investors

N Chandrababu Naidu
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu meets business leaders at the Indian High Commission in Singapore. (Photo: N Chandrababu Naidu/X)

Nara Lokesh Amaravati
5 min read Last Updated : Jul 27 2025 | 11:49 PM IST

As I was growing up, Lee Kuan Yew’s “Singapore story” was my favourite bedtime read. I remember being fascinated by how LKY combined steely resolve and a firm commitment to reform for transforming a sleepy harbour into one of the world’s most advanced city states. He believed that only the quality and vision of its leaders would make a country great. His life and journey have shaped my own ideas of leadership and reform. 
Singapore today wields significant clout in the world order as a model for urban development and social harmony, and as one of the leading sovereign investors.
