Dharmendra Pradhan's political skills outshine his ministerial record

The man who oversees all this is Dharmendra Pradhan. It isn’t that leaks have not happened before under other ministers and governments. But in the space of two months, several National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate) or NEET-UG papers have leaked. Class XII marksheets have been “wrongly” marked, possibly because of the hasty adoption of digital evaluation. Students’ faith in the evaluation system has been shaken to the core: Demands for re-evaluation have plunged the CBSE into chaos. The element of urgency is underlined by the fact that colleges will start admission in a few weeks. The government has responded by removing top officials of the CBSE. The Congress says “Mantri Pradhan” should take responsibility and quit.

Is Mr Pradhan in trouble? Or is trouble following him in his ministries?

He has been India’s longest-serving petroleum minister, starting out as minister of state with independent charge and then Cabinet minister (together from 2014 to 2021). During his tenure, he said emphatically that the government had no business being in business and initiated the privatisation of the Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), aiming to end the government’s 52.9 per cent stake in the company. “There is a lot of interest,” he told reporters in 2020. Except that it never happened. In 2022, with just one bidder left in the ring, the government scrapped the exercise. His successor, Hardeep Puri, has ruled out the privatisation of any and all oil majors.

Mr Pradhan was given additional charge of the Ministry of Skill Development between 2017 and 2019, just after demonetisation, a period that was devastating for those who aspired to placement. The pandemic followed, dealing another death blow. Crowning achievements in the ministry were hard to come by. He was given additional charge of the Ministry of Education in 2021. Currently, schools are wondering how they will carry out the CBSE order mandating children must study three languages (of which two must be Indian languages), given the undercapacity of the teaching staff. The policy, which is under Supreme Court review, must be rolled out in July.

In politics, however, Mr Pradhan has had significantly more success. He is from Talcher, central Odisha. His father, Debendra Pradhan, was active in politics and became a minister in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government. Mr Pradhan became an activist with the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and became president of students’ union of Talcher College as a first-year fresher.

For a young Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) activist, it was hard working in Odisha. Vajpayee and L K Advani’s bond with Biju Patnaik meant the BJP could not attack the ruling party in the state. Those who managed to keep their balance while having a foot in two boats — the BJP and the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) — were more successful in politics than a doughty BJP fighter like Mr Pradhan.

Take, for example, Ashwini Vaishnaw, who started out as a bureaucrat and served the Vajpayee government with the blessing of Naveen Patnaik, got a Rajya Sabha seat and is now a highly valued minister in the Modi government, though he still can’t bring himself to attack his previous mentor who is in the Opposition. By contrast, Mr Pradhan, who toiled long and hard for the BJP, built it up in Odisha and helped install the party in government, now commands the loyalty of the largest number of BJP members of the Legislative Assembly but was not made chief minister.

Mr Pradhan is not an especially charismatic leader or a brilliant orator. But his understanding of realpolitik and organisational dynamics makes him the ultimate party man. He has overseen Assembly elections for the BJP in Karnataka, Uttarakhand, Jharkhand and, of course, Odisha, before Haryana, where he helped steward the BJP to a stunning victory. In his own state, there isn’t a party worker he doesn’t know by name, even the ones who have turned rebel: And is not averse to reaching out to rebels even if he himself was responsible for having them dropped in the first place.