Govt should talk more on its steps to protect farmer interests

The demands of the farmers agitating on the borders of Delhi include withdrawal from the World Trade Organization (WTO) and freezing India’s free trade agreements (FTA) with some countries. It is not clear who has advised the farmers to make these demands because they are not at all relevant to the other issues they have raised. Besides, there is no evidence to suggest that any government, the present or the past, has compromised the interests of the agitating farmers at the WTO. The government must dispel any misunderstandings on this score.



The WTO Agreement on Agriculture (AoA) was one of