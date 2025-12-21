Sunday, December 21, 2025 | 10:26 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Opinion / Columns / How India's shrimp exports beat back the challenge from US tariffs

How India's shrimp exports beat back the challenge from US tariffs

India's shrimp exporters are countering US tariffs by boosting shipments to new markets, backed by strong aquaculture growth, technology upgrades and government support

Shrimps
premium

Surinder Sud
5 min read Last Updated : Dec 21 2025 | 10:21 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India’s export-oriented shrimp industry seems set to convert the challenge from the punitive tariffs imposed by the United States (US), the largest importer, into an opportunity. This is by diversifying its export destinations and increasing shipment to non-US markets. Appreciable headway has, in fact, already been made in this direction. Exporters anticipate that the losses suffered due to a sharp decline in supplies to the US, as a result of the cancellation of orders after the tariff increase in August, are likely to be recompensed to a large extent by higher exports to countries like China, Vietnam, Belgium, Russia, Canada,
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper
Topics : BS Opinion Indian export US India relations trade tariffs US imports
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon