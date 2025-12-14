Sunday, December 14, 2025 | 10:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Opinion / Columns / How options trading became India's new smoking habit in derivatives boom

How options trading became India's new smoking habit in derivatives boom

As smoking lost its cinematic allure, options trading too must be deglamourised through taxation, regulation and cultural signalling to curb risky "get rich quick" behaviour

OPTIONS TRADING
premium

The detailed Sebi orders in the Jane Street (JS) and Avadhut Sathe (AS) cases strip away the illusion surrounding retail options trading.

Harsh Roongta
4 min read Last Updated : Dec 14 2025 | 10:07 PM IST

Listen to This Article

One of my enduring memories from Hindi cinema is Dev Anand, the epitome of the romantic hero, playing a carefree army officer and lip-syncing to Mohammed Rafi’s “Har fikr ko dhuen mein udaata chala gaya”. What lingers is not just his charisma, Rafi’s silken voice, or Sahir’s words, but the cigarette dangling from his fingers, smoke curling lazily into the air. The masculinity and romance of that moment were inseparable from smoking. This was the 1960s, long before “Smoking Kills” warnings made their way into cinema. 
Six decades later, the imagery around smoking could not be
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper
Topics : SEBI Trading Gen Z Jane Street Financial products BS Opinion Securities and Exchange Board of India
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon