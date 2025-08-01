It may be time to relive our memories - through the best brand campaigns

Sanam Teri Kasam was originally released in 2016. Starring Harshvardhan Rane and Pakistani actress Mawra Hocane, it was at best a tepid success, and went almost unnoticed. In February this year, its producers Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru re-released the film in cinemas. On Friday itself it collected ₹5.14 crore at the box-office. On Saturday, at ₹6.22 crore, the collections were even better. In the first two days of its theatrical re-run, the movie crossed its total box-office pickings of its initial run. It finally amassed ₹41 crore in the rerun— 400 per cent of its first theatrical exposure.

Tumbbad,