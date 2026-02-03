Patience over retaliation: India's long game with Trump has paid off
India and the US have entered a new phase in their relationship, marked by greater parity
Harsh V PantVivek Mishra
premium
Listen to This Article
The Donald Trump administration is often viewed as a presidency that elevated global anxiety, leaving countries on edge, particularly over tariffs, threats, and, most unsettlingly, uncertainty. India, however, largely succeeded in blunting the sharper edges of America’s tariff weaponisation. It avoided retaliation, maintained resilient economic growth, and adopted a deliberately restrained, if frustratingly reticent, approach to the provocations emanating from Washington. In hindsight, this strategy proved useful. Despite the asymmetric economic relations between the United States (US) and India, the anticipation around striking a trade deal appeared more acute in Washington than in New Delhi. That said, the prolonged absence of a trade deal was not without costs. It carried clear economic disadvantages for India, particularly in sectors heavily dependent on exports to the US.
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper