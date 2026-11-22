Tax exemption for housing, but why not for MFs? A case for equal treatment
Tax exemptions favour NRIs and housing investments over resident investors in financial assets
Harsh Roongta
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Dharam, a non-resident Indian (NRI), was discussing the revamping of his equity portfolio with me. He had been an NRI for decades and built up a substantial share portfolio by remitting money from overseas. He now wanted to sell and consolidate into an equity index fund. But the tax law put him in a piquant situation. If he sold his shares and bought other shares, the entire capital gain would be exempt under Section 115F of the Income Tax Act, 1961. But an equity mutual fund would attract full capital gains tax. “If attracting and retaining foreign currency into Indian equity shares was the motivation behind providing this exemption, then why are equity mutual funds not covered under this section?” he wondered. The law seemed to favour concentrated equity exposure and taxes diversification.
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