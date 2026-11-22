I remembered this conversation as I read that the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) had recommended concessions on long-term capital gains tax to the finance ministry. Sebi has reportedly asked for the long-term capital gains tax on foreign portfolio investors to be scrapped. It has also reportedly recommended that a switch from one mutual fund scheme to another should not be treated as a sale. A possible reading is that no tax would be charged when money moves from one equity mutual fund scheme to another after a year. This is like a gift or an inheritance. The receiver pays no tax on receipt. The giver’s cost and purchase date pass on to the receiver, who pays tax only on the final sale. The tax is postponed, not removed. The foreign investor may get an exemption. The resident investor may get only a postponement.

Back to Dharam’s question. I explained that the exemption was not discrimination against mutual funds. It was inserted in 1983 to help with the balance of payments situation. It allowed reinvestment in shares, debentures, deposits and government securities but not mutual funds. At that time, Unit Trust of India was the only mutu-al fund, and the industry was in its infancy.

Section 54EA, inserted in 1996, was a wider tax exemption. It covered all taxpayers and all long-term capital gains, if the sale consideration was invested in equity initial public offerings (IPOs) or mutual funds. The exemption was discontinued in 2000. One reason cited was that the low long-term capital gains tax rate left little justification for the exemption. Ironically, the same Budget widened the exemption for reinvesting capital gains in residential property. A taxpayer who already owned one house could now buy another and still claim it. The low-rate argument applied to all long-term gains. It was not applied to housing.

Twenty-four years later, the Union Budget of July 2024 broadly harmonised long-term capital gains tax rates, and the finance minister said every asset class has to be treated similarly. But neutrality needs more than uniform rates. It must extend to exemptions. Today the regime treats residents and mutual funds less favourably than NRIs and housing.

There are good reasons to encourage investment in housing and to attract foreign money into Indian markets. There are equally good reasons to encourage investment by residents in financial assets. How can the law exempt an entrepreneur who sells shares in his business to buy a second home, yet tax a retiree who sells equity shares to build a mutual fund portfolio for retirement income?

Truth be told, Dharam was luckier than that retiree. He found a workaround. He got the exemption and still diversified by investing in a portfolio of shares advised by a portfolio manager. Resident investors do not have even this tax advantage. Yet they are taken for granted, perhaps because they have nowhere else to go. Postponing tax on mutual fund switches is just a start. It is not enough. Residents reinvesting long-term capital gains in mutual funds or equity shares should get an exemption along the lines of the erstwhile Section 54EA with the same lock-in and cap that housing carries. After 26 years, it is time to reverse the decision made in 2000.