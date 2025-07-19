Saturday, July 19, 2025 | 03:26 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
French firm CYGR, RRP Defence to launch $50 mn drone plant in Navi Mumbai

French firm CYGR, RRP Defence to launch $50 mn drone plant in Navi Mumbai

The focus would be on defence, homeland security, and industrial drone solutions, it said, adding that the plant would contribute to India's high-skill employment and aerospace exports

The facility, to be located in Navi Mumbai, will support the production of next-generation drones, including nano drones, ISR drones, and hand-launched fixed-wing drones. | (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Mumbai
Last Updated : Jul 19 2025 | 3:25 PM IST

RRP Defence on Saturday announced that it has partnered with French firm CYGR to set up a drone manufacturing facility in India at an initial investment of around USD 50 million (around Rs 430 crore).

This partnership aims to deliver advanced drone systems designed for tactical, surveillance, and industrial use, leveraging French-American technology and Indian manufacturing capability, the RRP group company said in a statement.

The two companies are expected to invest USD 50 million initially in the facility, which will be scaled up to USD 100 million later, RRP Defence Chairman Rajendra Chodankar said.

The facility, to be located in Navi Mumbai, will support the production of next-generation drones, including nano drones, ISR drones, and hand-launched fixed-wing drones.

 

The focus would be on defence, homeland security, and industrial drone solutions, it said, adding that the plant would contribute to India's high-skill employment and aerospace exports.

"By combining our local manufacturing strength and field understanding with CYGR's world-class drone technologies, we are building systems that meet India's unique operational needs," Chodankar said.

"Through this collaboration with RRP Defence Ltd, we are not only transferring technology, but also co-developing future-ready solutions that support India's defence and surveillance landscape," CYGR France Director George El Aily said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jul 19 2025 | 3:25 PM IST

