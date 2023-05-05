close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

What critics of the govt miss: Not much is lost if the PLI scheme fails

Seeking a repeat of the East Asian model of merchandise export-led growth is a chimera. For India, services drive export growth, writes T N Ninan

T N Ninan
Manufacturing PMI, industrial output, PMI
Premium

4 min read Last Updated : May 05 2023 | 7:13 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Two standard criticisms voiced by market-oriented commentators are that the Narendra Modi government has erred seriously in staying away from regional free trade arrangements, and that its production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme to encourage domestic manufacturing activity behind protective tariff walls is fundamentally misconceived. There is substance to both criticisms. India could get locked out of regional production and supply chains if it is not part of trade facilitation arrangements, and a subsidy- and tariff-driven manufacturing policy risks building an uncompetitive manufacturing sector all over again.
What is more, the macro-economic consequences are potentially serious in that no economy has sustained rapid economic growth without a strong and growing export sector. And a manufacturing sector that thrives only under protection, with the help of subsidies, is not what the doctor ordered for the healthy, long-term growth of industrial activity. The m
Or
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper

Also Read

India-Australia free trade agreement to come into force from Dec 29

What is a free trade agreement?

India and UK look to fast-track free trade agreement negotiations

What can India gain from the trade pact with Australia?

Student visas were never part of FTA discussions with UK, says Piyush Goyal

India's demographic dividend: More talked about than actually encashed

Is Apple's focus on India as momentous as Suzuki's entry 40 yrs ago?

Why climate change makes GDP unsuitable for measuring economic churn

When the randomness of monetary policy reminds one of a game of Ludo

Why the answer to India's export and employment worries may lie in R&D

Indo-Pacific naval strategy

Greenwashing, ESG backlash and transitions

Debt and its dangers

Aiming for the high road

G20 health agenda: An opportunity for India to shape action in health care

Topics : PLI scheme Modi govt free trade agreement Services Exports

First Published: May 05 2023 | 7:16 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

What critics of the govt miss: Not much is lost if the PLI scheme fails

Manufacturing PMI, industrial output, PMI
4 min read

Best of BS Opinion: Indo-Pacific naval strategy, long route for oil, & more

Navy
1 min read
Premium

The long route for oil

Exports
3 min read
Premium

Harmful power concentration

NCP Chief Sharad Pawar addresses a press conference.
3 min read
Premium

Indo-Pacific naval strategy

Navy
7 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

Indo-Pacific naval strategy

Navy
7 min read
Premium

Greenwashing, ESG backlash and transitions

fossil fuels, solar, renewable, pollution, climate, environment
4 min read
Premium

What critics of the govt miss: Not much is lost if the PLI scheme fails

Manufacturing PMI, industrial output, PMI
4 min read
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon