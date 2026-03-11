Birth incentives and bad economics: The flaws in Andhra's demographic plan
The policy runs the risk of creating adverse outcomes. First concerns the quality of human capital. Given that India's and Andhra Pradesh's falling TFR is the result of improved education and incomes
Business Standard Editorial Comment
Andhra Pradesh has become the first state to announce a population-management policy to encourage families to have more children. The state plans to reverse the age-old “Hum Do, Hamare Do” family-planning campaign, which helped reduce the national total fertility rate (TFR) to about 2 from 3.2 in 2000, by offering an incentive of ₹25,000 to couples that have a second or third child and subsidising in vitro fertilisation (IVF) treatment. This payout is driven by anxieties that the state’s TFR has fallen to 1.5, significantly below the replacement level of 2.1. The apprehension is that decelerating population growth could impact the state’s representation in Parliament ahead of a potential delimitation exercise as well as its access to funding under Finance Commission allocations linked to each state’s population. These are not invalid concerns, and the progressive southern states have all expressed similar reservations. However, this approach is inappropriate.