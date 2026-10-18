Building natural wealth

The Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation’s (Mospi’s) new “Strategy for Environmental Economic Accounts in India 2026-30” is an attempt to measure the country’s natural resources and ecosystem services in a more systematic accounting framework. The rationale is straightforward. Natural resources form the backbone of economic activities, but their depletion and the services provided by ecosystems are not adequately reflected in conventional measures such as gross domestic product (GDP). The timing is important. As India pursues faster growth amid increasing pressure on land and water, policymakers need to know not only how much the economy produces, but also what it is consuming from its natural-resource base. The strategy follows the United Nations System of Environmental-Economic Accounting (SEEA) and builds on Mospi’s work since 2018. The pollination account can illustrate why this matters. Mospi estimates the value of pollination services at ₹2.66 trillion in 2021-22, up from ₹1.15 trillion in 2012-13, equivalent to roughly 8-10 per cent of crop output. Conventional agricultural accounts capture the value of the crop, but not the ecosystem service that contributes to producing it. Making such a contribution visible can strengthen the economic case for protecting pollinators, supporting beekeeping and designing pollinator-friendly agricultural policies. The same logic applies to water accounts, which can help policymakers assess resource use and groundwater stress, and also to mineral accounts, which can track extraction, depletion and discoveries.