Declining relevance: US actions are restructuring global perception
Only six countries in this year's survey favour the US more - Israel, Poland, the Philippines, South Korea, India and Japan. Apart from India, caught up in border tensions with China, all the others a
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Until recently, worldwide views of the United States (US), the bastion of global soft power, were mostly positive in relation to authoritarian China. This year, the situation has reversed for the first time, according to a Pew Research Centre study. In 25 of the 36 countries surveyed, more respondents held a favourable view of China. The disaggregated results are eye-opening. The median percentage of people who have a more favourable opinion of China rose from 36 per cent in 2025 to 46 per cent in 2026; for the US, it dropped from 48 per cent to 36 per cent. The key differentiator is Donald Trump’s US presidency. One of the researchers of the study pointed out that there had been dips in favourable views of the US in the past — in 2008, when the Bush administration ended, and in 2017, when Mr Trump’s first term began. But even then, favourable views of China were on a par or slightly lower than the US.