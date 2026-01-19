Disinvestment revival will be useful in sustaining capital expenditure

Although the government has done well to manage its finances and push up capital expenditure, there has been a crucial gap in the overall strategy: Disinvestment. It is encouraging that the government’s dependence on disinvestment receipts in managing its finances has reduced, but the instrument should not be discarded. In this regard, among others, the Confederation of Indian Industry recently suggested accelerating the programme to unlock value. It has been argued that lowering the government’s stake to 51 per cent in 78 listed public-sector enterprises (PSEs) could unlock value worth about ₹10 trillion. In fact, what is needed is that the government begin implementing its strategic disinvestment policy, announced in the 2021-22 Budget.

According to the policy, there will be only a bare minimum presence of PSEs in the strategic sector, which includes areas such as atomic energy, space and defence; transport and telecommunications; power, petroleum, and other minerals; and financial services. In non-strategic sectors, PSEs are to be privatised or closed down. There has been very little progress on this front. For instance, thus far this financial year, the government mobilised ₹8,768.02 crore through disinvestment. There are a number of reasons why the government must accelerate the disinvestment programme. First, as highlighted in this space, the private sector still seems reluctant to invest. Therefore, if India is to sustain the growth momentum in an unfavourable global environment, the government will need to maintain the level of capital expenditure. However, it would also be desirable for the government to reduce its borrowing to keep debt and deficit on a declining path. Low inflation rates, resulting in lower nominal growth, would require more effort in this regard. Against the given backdrop, higher disinvestment receipts will be useful in sustaining the level of capital expenditure.