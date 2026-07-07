Engines of employment: Large cities create more opportunities

Yet city-level disparities are stark: Cities in Gujarat such as Surat, Ahmedabad and Rajkot report low unemployment below 1.5 per cent, whereas Patna (20.9 per cent), Dhanbad (15 per cent) and Srinagar (11.7 per cent) lag behind. Female labour-force participation is only 15.5 per cent in Delhi, 15.1 per cent in Faridabad, and 14.8 per cent in Patna. The survey identifies child care or personal commitments in home-making as the primary reason women remain outside the labour force, highlighting the need for expanding affordable child care, and ensuring workplace flexibility for improving women participation.

Another important finding is low wages in manufacturing. Million-plus cities where manufacturing accounts for a larger share of employment tend to pay lower hourly wages to salaried workers. For instance, Ludhiana and Surat, where manufacturing contributes over 50 per cent of total employment, are among the lowest-paying cities for salaried workers in hourly terms. Faridabad and Agra — both major hubs of manufacturing and micro, small and medium enterprises — also feature near the bottom of the wage distribution. In contrast, Navi Mumbai, where manufacturing accounts for only about 13 per cent of employment, records the highest hourly wage rate among million-plus cities. Even Prayagraj and Patna, which have relatively small manufacturing bases, report higher hourly earnings for salaried workers than traditional manufacturing centres. This may be an indication of low-skill manufacturing, along with higher value added in the services sector. However, India needs a large number of manufacturing jobs to pull people out of agriculture.