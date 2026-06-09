Fixing Fertiliser: Urea subsidy cannot be allowed to continue unreformed

This level of unpredictability and lack of control on expenditure cannot be allowed to continue. The root cause is that while phosphorus- and potassium-based fertilisers were allowed some degree of price adjustment, the price of urea has never been given the chance to reflect the drift in global prices. Over more than a decade, this has led to a situation where the government is shouldering about 90 per cent of the actual market cost. It was not the point of this subsidy to remove basic market incentives from the agricultural sector; it was to ensure the sector’s productivity did not fall to a level where food security is compromised. That problem can be solved equally well in other ways. Leaving aside efficiency, it is also necessary to change the current subsidy architecture for the sake of transparency, fairness, and, not in the least, environmental concerns. Whenever enormous differences creep in between a market price and an administered one, black-marketing and diversion become common. This is certainly the case with urea today. The fact that urea is much cheaper also means that the ratio of fertilisers used by farmers skews towards it, leading to serious soil degradation. Finally, fairness is important: The urea subsidy is overwhelmingly taken up by large wheat and rice farmers, who are concentrated in certain parts of the country. This must be addressed — and a distinction is necessary to provide enough for one’s needs rather than keep forking out what one has got used to getting away with, due to extant systemic flaws.