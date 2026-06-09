Fixing Fertiliser: Urea subsidy cannot be allowed to continue unreformed
With fertiliser subsidies set to hit record levels, India faces growing pressure to reform urea pricing and shift support directly to farmers
Business Standard Editorial Comment
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Since the National Democratic Alliance government took office over a decade ago, it has made major changes to how its services and subsidies are delivered. Many of them have resulted in greater efficiency and increased fairness. These changes took advantage of new payment mechanisms as well as the vast increase in state capacity enabled by the Aadhaar and Digital Public Infrastructure. It is time now for the last unreformed subsidy, the one for fertiliser, to be addressed. This is because, in the shadow of the urea crisis, the incoherent and expensive structure of how India subsidises fertiliser usage can no longer be ignored. From late April till mid-May, Department of Fertilisers officials flagged the prospect of a 20 per cent spike in the ₹1.7 trillion fertiliser spend estimated in the Union Budget. Two weeks ago, they said it was impossible to predict the bill for this financial year and it might reach as much as ₹3 trillion. Now, that ask is learnt to have shot up further, with the department seeking a 100 per cent increase in budgetary allocation, citing the spike in the price of petrochemicals due to the blocking of the Strait of Hormuz and, therefore, of urea. This would take India’s fertiliser subsidy to a fresh high of ₹3.4 trillion in FY27, far beyond the previous peak of ₹2.5 trillion in FY23 after the Russia-Ukraine war broke out.