Fractured future: MC14 exposes the limitations of WTO amid deep divisions

In this regard, India’s concerns are not misplaced. As digitisation deepens, revenues on physical goods may erode, and governments will need alternative fiscal tools. There is also genuine ambiguity over what constitutes “electronic transmission” and whether the moratorium covers content or just the medium. These are unresolved questions with real economic implications. At a time when coalitions are fluid and issue-based bargaining is the norm, isolation weakens negotiating leverage. The collapse of talks was not driven by India. The sharper clash was between the US, pushing for a longer extension, and Brazil, which blocked any consensus over frustrations on agriculture. The episode shows how negotiations are now linked across issues and how major players are willing to block agreements.

On the Investment Facilitation for Development (IFD) Agreement, India’s position is harder to defend. Though the country has argued that it risks expanding the WTO’s scope beyond its core mandate, the agreement focuses on investment transparency, simplifying procedures, and regulatory coherence. These are measures that India needs to improve its investment climate. Opposing its incorporation into the WTO framework on procedural grounds, particularly because it is a plurilateral initiative, risks appearing overly rigid. The concern that plurilateral agreements could dilute multilateralism is understandable. But with over 120 members backing the IFD, blocking it does little to strengthen the system; it only sidelines India from shaping its evolution. A more pragmatic approach would be to engage, negotiate safeguards, and ensure that development concerns are built into the framework.