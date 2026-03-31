Fractured future: MC14 exposes the limitations of WTO amid deep divisions

In this regard, India’s concerns are not misplaced. As digitisation deepens, revenues on physical goods may erode, and governments will need alternative fiscal tools. There is also genuine ambiguity over what constitutes “electronic transmission” and whether the moratorium covers content or just the medium. These are unresolved questions with real economic implications. At a time when coalitions are fluid and issue-based bargaining is the norm, isolation weakens negotiating leverage. The collapse of talks was not driven by India. The sharper clash was between the US, pushing for a longer extension, and Brazil, which blocked any consensus over frustrations on agriculture. The episode shows how negotiations are now linked across issues and how major players are willing to block agreements.
On the Investment Facilitation for Development (IFD) Agreement, India’s position is harder to defend. Though the country has argued that it risks expanding the WTO’s scope beyond its core mandate, the agreement focuses on investment transparency, simplifying procedures, and regulatory coherence. These are measures that India needs to improve its investment climate. Opposing its incorporation into the WTO framework on procedural grounds, particularly because it is a plurilateral initiative, risks appearing overly rigid. The concern that plurilateral agreements could dilute multilateralism is understandable. But with over 120 members backing the IFD, blocking it does little to strengthen the system; it only sidelines India from shaping its evolution. A more pragmatic approach would be to engage, negotiate safeguards, and ensure that development concerns are built into the framework.
The larger takeaway from MC14 is the fragmentation of global trade governance. Developed economies are pushing new rules on digital trade and investment. Developing countries are defending policy space and negotiating unfinished agreements, along with special and differential treatment. Bridging this divide through consensus is becoming difficult. Compounding this is the weakening of the WTO’s standing itself. The continued blocking of appointments to the Appellate Body by the US has rendered the enforcement mechanism ineffective. Rules without enforcement have reduced the system’s credibility and even effectiveness. Thus, the WTO continues to function in a limited sense, monitoring trade policies and providing a forum for discussion, but its core role as a rule-making body is under strain. A lot will depend on how developed countries, particularly the US, take the rule-based trading regime forward. Since countries are getting integrated through free-trade agreements, India will also have to move in this direction. It has concluded some important agreements in recent months and needs to build on the momentum.