Gig workers' strike exposes the hard limits of India's quick commerce model

First, quick commerce is increasingly becoming a business model predicated on breaking traffic rules. The competitive scramble to reach consumers has resulted in an incentive structure that forces delivery partners to drive at breakneck pace, ignore traffic rules, and endanger not only themselves but also the general public. There are no national statistics available to substantiate the link between delivery deadlines and road safety, but the problem has been serious enough for the Bengaluru police to take note and conduct training programmes for delivery people. The city police acted after it noticed a marked uptick in bookings and fines against delivery partners for reckless driving. Gig workers’ demand that these deadlines be scrapped is not, therefore, without merit.

Second, a survey conducted between September 1 and 30 last year revealed a wide gap between gig workers and permanent employees; 47 per cent of the respondents said gig workers were paid 10-25 per cent less. Other surveys have highlighted that gig workers live on the edge. Despite working long hours — as much as 16 hours a day — many gig workers earn below minimum wages after accounting for costs such as fuel and platform commissions. They lack basic medical and social-security benefits, as a result of which an illness or (increasingly likely) an accident can wipe out their meagre earnings. A NITI Aayog survey in 2024 revealed that 90 per cent of gig workers lacked savings. Platform practices such as disconnecting workers who take days off add to the volatility of their earnings. In response to the strike threat, some aggregators increased incentive payouts during Christmas and the year-end.