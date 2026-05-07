Hope for Vodafone Idea: The telco must quickly raise capital
The government has supported Vi in many ways so that the sector does not slip into a duopoly
Business Standard Editorial Comment
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Vodafone Idea (Vi) has signalled to the industry and lenders that it’s upping its game with industrialist Kumar Mangalam Birla returning as the telco’s non-executive chairman. While Mr Birla has attempted to assuage fears that the telecom sector may turn into a duopoly, the struggling telco, with 49 per cent government shareholding, is yet to enthuse confidence in banks and financial institutions. Its promoters, the United Kingdom-based Vodafone plc and the Aditya Birla group, with a combined holding of 25.64 per cent, had earlier indicated that good money should not be put after bad while seeking government intervention. Now, with the government offering a series of benefits and concessions, including a comprehensive review of the dues linked to Vi’s adjusted gross revenue (AGR) amount and converting some of the telco’s dues into its own equity, Vi’s promoters must show they have skin in the game.