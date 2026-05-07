Hope for Vodafone Idea: The telco must quickly raise capital

In recent comments to the media, Mr Birla said that Vi’s operational metrics were beginning to show tangible improvement and that the momentum would be supported by a $5 billion capex plan. He also expressed hope that the revival of the company would help sustain a “healthy three-player private market’’. But, banks have reportedly not taken a decision on the ₹35,000 crore loan request from Vi, while maintaining that the telecom company must increase its engagement with them. The moot point is that the lenders want guarantees and commitments from the promoters for infusing additional capital in the case of default. There’s no evidence so far on Vi making any assurance of that nature. Even after the reduction of Vi’s AGR dues by 27 per cent, paring it down to ₹64,046 crore from ₹87,695 crore, the telecom operator needs to make significant payments for deferred spectrum dues in the next three years. Its AGR dues are payable in six instalments over six years starting FY36, which is a big relief.

To the bankers, Vi’s debt, at around ₹2.1 trillion, poses a challenge. Therefore, they insist on the promoters’ guarantees before granting more funds. The operator, considered a top player in the market till a few years ago, is facing tough competition from Reliance Jio, and Bharti Airtel in terms of growth in subscriber numbers and monthly average revenue per user (Arpu). At a time when technology advancements drive the pace across sectors, Vi was a late starter in offering 5G service to its customers. As the telecom sector expands into areas such as 6G and satellite broadband, Vi needs a credible long-term vision that can inspire user confidence and reassure lenders.