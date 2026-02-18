India-France defence cooperation reflects strategic autonomy push
France has emerged as India's most consequential European partner, with defence manufacturing, Rafale jets and technology transfer anchoring a deepened strategic alignment
Less than a month after India and the European Union (EU) signed a long-awaited “mother of all trade deals”, New Delhi significantly expanded its ties with the EU’s second-largest economy, France. The convivial optics of French President Emmanuel Macron’s meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi — Mr Macron jogging down Marine Drive and sharing a photo of a car ride with Mr Modi labelled “Jai Ho” — were matched by potentially game-changing agreements to further India’s manufacturing capabilities in defence. This significant expansion of cooperation upgrades the strategic partnership between the two countries to a “Special Global Strategic Partnership”. Key to these closer bilateral ties is a series of joint ventures such as that between aerospace major Safran and public-sector Bharat Electronics Ltd to make HAMMER (Highly Agile Modular Munition Extended Range) precision-grounded ground-to-air weapons and the inauguration of the H125 final assembly line, which is a helicopter-manufacturing facility, the first of its kind, between Tata Advanced Systems and Airbus. France is also reportedly considering the purchase of India’s Pinaka multiple rocket-launcher system.