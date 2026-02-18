India must rethink its Chinese investment strategy beyond Press Note 3
As middle powers rethink ties with China, India must move beyond ad hoc relaxations of Press Note 3 and adopt a clearer, sector-specific strategy for economic security
Business Standard Editorial Comment Mumbai
Middle powers across the world are reexamining their economic relations with China. The Prime Ministers of Canada and the United Kingdom, and the President of France recently visited President Xi Jinping, hoping to reset relations. The European Community is struggling to balance the dangers of opening up its markets to Chinese goods and the need to keep Chinese companies in its supply chain. Much is expected as well of American President Donald Trump’s trip to Beijing in a few weeks. In this context, it is vital that India also once again examine the costs and benefits of its current strategy about Chinese investment, most often associated with the so-called Press Note 3, which was issued in 2020. The strict restrictions on all inbound investment from countries with which India shares land borders, outlined in Press Note 3, have since been somewhat relaxed. But it is precisely the ad hoc nature of this relaxation that suggests it is time for a more comprehensive review of India’s strategy in this domain.